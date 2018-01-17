Glossier’s First-Ever Acne Product is a ‘Skin-Perfecting’ Liquid Exfoliator

Glossier products invoke an unparalleled amount of excitement with each release. Just a few months ago, we were ordering multiple Balm Dot Coms in exchange for a free sample of the Glossier You fragrance. Now, we’ll be entrusting all of our skin care goals into the millennial pink brand’s first-ever acne product. But be warned: it’s not your standard treatment and may actually give you “glossier” skin.

There’s a reason the just-released “Solution” is being labeled a skin perfector. The crux of its blend is a trifecta of powerhouse acid actives (just 10% of the formula) that exfoliate the skin to clear blemishes, minimize pores and even tone and texture:

-BHAs, which include salicylic acid, are lipophilic, meaning they goes deep into the skin follicles to remove excess debris and sebum.

-AHAs, or glycolic and lactic acid, are hydrophilic, meaning they break down the bonds that attach dead cells to skin, making your skin look visibly smoother.

-And PHAs, also known as Gluconolactone, are the larger acids that make the overall mix feel softer on the skin, in addition to pure aloe and glycerin.

The word “acid” tends to scare a lot of beauty newbies and although this means you’ll feel a slight tingly sensation as the liquid formula penetrates the skin’s surface, you can be rest assured that Glossier’s formula is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. The brand’s chemist team spent an extensive 15 months developing and testing the product so you can slough away dirt without any harsh brushing or scrubbing.

Those who were able to test-drive the product before its official release said that after just one day, their skin felt cleaner and softer. And one month later, 94 percent of those users reported having visibly clearer skin. For just $24, we’d say this one is worth adding to your vanity.