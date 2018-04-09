This Viral Twitter Thread Shows Under-$10 Glossier Dupes

Few brands motivate us to spend with wreck less abandon like Glossier. And if the recently sold out “Solution” is any indication, a lot of other people feel the same way. Dupes, or affordable versions of expensive beauty products, are always available, but up until this past weekend, we had yet to discover any that would match the Glossier formula.

Lucky for us, a blogger by the name of Erin did the legwork by sharing alternatives for some of the brand’s most popular products. In a now viral thread, she suggests a slew of under-$10 options, like AOA’s $1 Go-Brow Mascara in place of Glossier’s Boy Brow and The Ordinary’s $6 serums in place of the Solution.

And if that weren’t enough, an accompanying blog post offers even more detail on each of the pairings, including how the formulas closely mirror one another. (As noted by Teen Vogue, Erin is also former Glossier rep, which makes her picks feel even more credible.)

Our personal favorite is Erin’s suggestion for the $14 lip gloss: “If you don’t take yo ass to the beauty supply store and get you a clear lip gloss for $1. Hell, even get a scented/flavored one. They got 32 flavors of that bootylicious bubble gum, go on and get ya some.”

If you’re waiting for a Glossier product to be restocked or simply have a strict budget, we highly recommend trying any of these affordable swaps.