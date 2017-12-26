StyleCaster
25 Glitter Makeup Ideas That May Inspire Your New Year’s Eve Look

25 Glitter Makeup Ideas That May Inspire Your New Year’s Eve Look

25 Glitter Makeup Ideas That May Inspire Your New Year’s Eve Look
Photo: ImaxTree

When it comes to makeup, no holiday inspires us more than New Year’s Eve. Even if we’re forgoing the club for a night in with friends, this is the one night when we’re unapologetically extra with our beauty choices and think, “the bigger the better.” And no product embodies that more than glitter. It’s vibrant, sparkly and multi-use; the perfect New Year’s Eve companion, if you ask us.

Glitter can get a little messy, but when strategically placed and held down with a sturdy primer (like this one), the results look out of this world. As far as makeup inspiration is concerned, there’s no better place to find it than the runway. Ahead, we’ve gathered 25 looks that you may want to steal for the last night of 2017.

1 of 30
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Sparkly Teardrops
Sparkly Teardrops
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Golden Lids
Golden Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Shimmery Lashes
Shimmery Lashes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Inverted Cat Eye
Inverted Cat Eye
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Blue Dots
Blue Dots
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Fenty Beauty Galaxy Palette

Fenty Beauty Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette

$59, at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | All-Over Purple
All-Over Purple
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Royal Blue Lids
Royal Blue Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Ravishing Red
Ravishing Red
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Shiny Silver
Shiny Silver
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Milk Makeup Glitter Stick

Milk Makeup Glitter Stick

$30, at Milk Makeup

Photo: Milk Makeup
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Orange Lines
Orange Lines
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Ombre Lids
Ombre Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Sparkly Lids
Sparkly Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Glitter Lips
Glitter Lips
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Make Up For Ever Glitters

Make Up For Ever Glitters

$15, at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Green Underliner
Green Underliner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Aqua Blue Lids
Aqua Blue Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Glitter Cheeks
Glitter Cheeks
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Glitter Smoky Eye
Glitter Smoky Eye
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Urban Decay Glide-On Pencil

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

$20, at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Blinged Out Eyes
Blinged Out Eyes
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Yellow Sparkles
Yellow Sparkles
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Teal Smoky Eye
Teal Smoky Eye
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Hot Pink Lids
Hot Pink Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Glitter Decals
Glitter Decals
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Black and Silver Realness
Black and Silver Realness
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Lavender Lids
Lavender Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Teal Underliner
Teal Underliner
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Glitter Makeup Inspo for New Year's Eve | Stila Liquid Gold Shadow

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

$24, at Stila

Photo: Stila

