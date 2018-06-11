The Game-Changing Tool That Gives Gigi Hadid Gorgeous Eyebrows

There are many things to admire about Gigi Hadid‘s model-esque beauty: her hair, which has the perfect blonde hue, her piercing green-to-grey eyes, and of course, those perfectly-groomed eyebrows (which are never overdone or underdone). In fact, we doubt she’s even been through an awkward, skinny brow phase–it’s seriously unfair.

At the same time, we realize her brows aren’t completely magic. She’s got a little help from makeup artist, Erin Parsons, and one drugstore product with a game-changing applicator.

Yesterday, Parsons finally revealed her go-to tool is Maybelline’s Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen. Since Hadid is an ambassador with the company, it makes sense she’s wearing the cosmetics, but affiliations aside, the 23-year-old’s brows have us gawking and ready to pick up a pen of our own.

The sorcery lies in the pen’s three prongs at the end, so, you can easily achieve a micro-bladed, hairlike stroke. Parsons also mentioned that for best results, she caters to the brows before applying moisturizer and foundation.

The brow pen is available online for $7.99 (was $8.99), but as envious we are of Hadid’s face-framers, we couldn’t skip over some of the reviews we found. A number of users are claiming the product leaves a green tint and tends to bleed— uh oh. In any case, for the small price point it’s worth a try for yourself. We’ll be trying it ASAP, so check back in to see what we think.