Gigi Hadid Announces Maybelline Makeup Line

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid made an exciting announcement: she’ll be releasing a capsule makeup collection with Maybelline New York. So far, little is known about the upcoming line, but Hadid did drop some hints on her Instagram page. In one teaser, the Victoria’s Secret model stands in front of an array of lipsticks and eyeshadows, while the wall behind her is covered in butterflies. Perhaps she’s hinting at the packaging?

Maybelline also teased the highly anticipated line with three Instagram videos. One shows a soft pink swatch of lipstick, while the other two show bright red samples of lipstick and blush. The brand’s website also has a countdown clock for the secret project and as of now, it’s around 12 days and 18 hours.

Celebrity makeup lines are more popular than ever, so we can’t help but wonder how Hadid’s will stack up. Will it be inclusive of all skins tones like Fenty and Huda Beauty? Or will it be ultra-affordable like Drew Barrymore‘s Flower Beauty? Looks like we’ll have to wait a couple weeks to find out.