Gigi Hadid Has Been Using These CVS Skin-Care Products Since High School

Gigi Hadid isn’t above a drugstore buy—not now and not when she was in high school. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the 23-year-old model revealed the two tried-and-true skin-care products she’s been using since her teens, and better yet, they can both be found at the drugstore.

Hadid, a self-proclaimed CVS stan, said that she prefers to keep her skin-care routine simple, which is why she swears by the same face scrubs she used in high school, even though her bank account is exponentially bigger. She reasons that by keeping her skin-care collection to the bare minimum, her skin won’t freak out if she’s ever without her stash. “Since high school, I’ve always used CVS skin care,” Hadid said. “I just keep it simple. I feel like if you start using 30 products on your face, the second you don’t have those 30 products, your skin will need it. And I feel like just keeping your skin clean and being good to it is enough.”

As for her specific product recommendations, Hadid’s go-to cleansers are St. Ives’s Apricot Scrub and Neutrogena’s Grapefruit Scrub, which can both be found for under $6 each.

Hadid is obviously one of the many models walking in New York Fashion Week this week. To prepare, the model said that she wore zero makeup the week before to give her skin time to breathe before the onslaught of makeup during NYFW. “When I have time off, which is obviously before fashion week, I try not to wear makeup at all, Hadid said.

Fortunately, she has two under-$10 face cleansers to wash the day away after a long makeup-wearing week.