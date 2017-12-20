The Coconut Oil Hack Gigi Hadid Swears by for Shiny Hair

There are few things that never go out of style and coconut oil is one of them. Its multi-tasking powers are second to none and it feels as though we’re never done discovering new ways to use it. We’ve waxed poetic about how it can be a godsend for hair of all textures, but according to Gigi Hadid, it’s particularly effective for adding that camera-ready shine we see her flaunt on and off the runway.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, the 22-year-old model revealed that when she’s not super busy, she takes a break from washing her hair and allows coconut oil to sit in her strands for a few days. It’s not exactly hygienic, depending on how often you shampoo, but the result is next level luminosity that doesn’t weigh her head down the same way a shine spray or oil might do.

“When I have time off, I do coconut oil in my hair and I just put it in a bun and don’t wash it,” she said. “You can shower, obviously. But just keep your hair in a bun for like three days, keep the coconut oil in and just keep it up, and then at the end when you wash it all out.”

We know what you’re thinking: that’s a lot of coconut oil. Perhaps the most important step of Gigi’s hack is to apply shampoo to your coconut oil-drenched hair first, then rinse and shampoo again. This ensures you won’t have to deal with greasy residue afterward.

“If you do water first,” she says, “then the shampoo doesn’t go in, and your hair is still oily.”

And so our love affair with coconut oil continues.