12 Times Gigi Hadid Hardcore Made Us Want to Wear Red Lipstick

2017 has introduced us to some pretty wild lipstick trends, like metallic glitter lips, two-toned, ombre lip shades, and smudged, lollipop lips. But as much as we love fun and bizarre new looks, we can’t help but notice that one of the few celebrities who hasn’t been engaging in every single fleeting trend is our girl Gigi Hadid, who almost consistently turns to classic red lipstick, whether she’s chillin’ at home in sweatpants, or hanging out at Paris Fashion Week. And somehow—most likely because she’s a freaking supermodel, we know—she always looks ridiculously cool.

So we’ve decided to stop Googling “how to use lip glitter,” ditch our metallic paints, and instead dig through our purse to find that one red lipstick we once wore on our birthday that one year, and then actually, finally, totally wear it. Every day. And to get you on our inspired level, we rounded up 12 times that Gigi inspired us to bring the red lip back into our daily makeup routines, solely by doing nothing at all but being Gigi. Click through to see them all, ahead, and get swiping.