12 Times Gigi Hadid Hardcore Made Us Want to Wear Red Lipstick

12 Times Gigi Hadid Hardcore Made Us Want to Wear Red Lipstick

2017 has introduced us to some pretty wild lipstick trends, like metallic glitter lips, two-toned, ombre lip shades, and smudged, lollipop lips. But as much as we love fun and bizarre new looks, we can’t help but notice that one of the few celebrities who hasn’t been engaging in every single fleeting trend is our girl Gigi Hadid, who almost consistently turns to classic red lipstick, whether she’s chillin’ at home in sweatpants, or hanging out at Paris Fashion Week. And somehow—most likely because she’s a freaking supermodel, we know—she always looks ridiculously cool.

MORE: Gigi Hadid Goes Back to Her Roots with Bright Blonde Hair

So we’ve decided to stop Googling “how to use lip glitter,” ditch our metallic paints, and instead dig through our purse to find that one red lipstick we once wore on our birthday that one year, and then actually, finally, totally wear it. Every day. And to get you on our inspired level, we rounded up 12 times that Gigi inspired us to bring the red lip back into our daily makeup routines, solely by doing nothing at all but being Gigi. Click through to see them all, ahead, and get swiping.

1 of 12
May 2015
May 2015

Filming a Maybelline commercial in SoHo

Photo: Getty Images
January 2016
January 2016

At the Power Of Colors Maybelline New York Make-Up runway show

Photo: Getty Images
October 2015
October 2015

At the Heidi Klum Halloween Party

Photo: Getty Images
June 2016
June 2016

At the iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards

Photo: Getty Images
February 2016
February 2016

Seen in Los Angeles, CA.

Photo: Getty Images
August 2015
August 2015

At the Guess Spring 2015 Collection launch

Photo: Getty Images
July 2016
July 2016

Seen on the streets of NYC

Photo: Getty Images
October 2016
October 2016

At the Gambattista Valli show

Photo: Getty Images
November 2016
November 2016

At a private dinner hosted by Stuart Weitzman and Gigi Hadid

Photo: Getty Images
September 2015
September 2015

At the Rihanna Party

Photo: Getty Images
February 2016
February 2016

At the IMG Models Celebrates The Sports Illustrated, Swimsuit Issue

Photo: Getty Images
May 2015
May 2015

Filming a Maybelline commercial in Time Sqaure

Photo: Getty Images

