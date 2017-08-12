The Complete Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid Since 2012

Alright, we’ll say it: Gigi Hadid is one of those people who came out of the womb beautiful. Like sure, our baby photos were pretty damn cute, but unlike us plebeians, Hadid was a full-blown model at age two. And since stepping into the true spotlight in 2012, the model has continued to prove time and time again, that she’s not here to mess around when it comes to her beauty looks, gracing us with some of the prettiest, most inspo-worthy hair and makeup over the last five years.

And Hadid isn’t one to take huge risks (read: she hasn’t showed up to a red-carpet event with rainbow hair or a face tattoo), but the girl knows how to flatter the shit out of her face. With side-parted, slicked hairstyles and soft, dewy skin against bright-red lips, the 22-year-old looks consistently perfect. The best part: All of her makeup and hair looks, including her topknot in 2015 and her golden smokey eye in 2006, are incredibly easy to recreate. So to prove it to you, we rounded up the best of Hadid’s looks, beginning in 2012 and ending in 2017, for her complete beauty evolution. See them all, ahead.