The Complete Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid Since 2012

Photo: ImaxTree

Alright, we’ll say it: Gigi Hadid is one of those people who came out of the womb beautiful. Like sure, our baby photos were pretty damn cute, but unlike us plebeians, Hadid was a full-blown model at age two. And since stepping into the true spotlight in 2012, the model has continued to prove time and time again, that she’s not here to mess around when it comes to her beauty looks, gracing us with some of the prettiest, most inspo-worthy hair and makeup over the last five years.

And Hadid isn’t one to take huge risks (read: she hasn’t showed up to a red-carpet event with rainbow hair or a face tattoo), but the girl knows how to flatter the shit out of her face. With side-parted, slicked hairstyles and soft, dewy skin against bright-red lips, the 22-year-old looks consistently perfect. The best part: All of her makeup and hair looks, including her topknot in 2015 and her golden smokey eye in 2006, are incredibly easy to recreate. So to prove it to you, we rounded up the best of Hadid’s looks, beginning in 2012 and ending in 2017, for her complete beauty evolution. See them all, ahead.

1 of 20
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Heart Foundation Gala
May 2012

At the Heart Foundation Gala

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the People StyleWatch Denim Party
September 2012

At the People StyleWatch Denim Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At Canada's Walk of Fame Ceremony
September 2013

At Canada’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Party
February 2014

At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 50th Anniversary Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
September 2014

At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar Press Conference
November 2014

At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar Press Conference

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar Red Carpet
November 2014

At the 2015 Pirelli Calendar Red Carpet

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2014 American Music Awards
November 2014

At the 2014 American Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Maybelline NY 100th Anniversary Party
June 2015

At the Maybelline New York 100th Anniversary Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards
June 2015

At the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Maybelline NY Celebrates NYFW
September 2015

At Maybelline New York Celebrates New York Fashion Week

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Heidi Klum Halloween Party
October 2015

At the Heidi Klum Halloween Party

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2015 American Music Awards
November 2015

At the 2015 American Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards
April 2016

At the 2016 MTV Movie Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: AT the Maybelline NY Beauty Bash
June 2016

At the Maybelline New York Beauty Bash

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: AT the Stuart Weitzman Celebrates Launch of the Gigi Boots
November 2016

At Stuart Weitzman Celebrates Launch of The Gigi Boot

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2016 American Music Awards
November 2016

At the 2016 American Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
November 2016

At the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the Met Gala 2017
May 2017

At the 2017 Met Gala

Photo: Getty Images
The Beauty Evolution of Gigi Hadid: At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards
June 2017

At the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

Photo: Getty Images

