The 20 Most Game-Changing Beauty Products of 2018 So Far

It’s hard to believe that we are already halfway through 2018. Seriously, how the hell did that happen?! Across the board, so much has already gone down. The mid-year mark is the perfect time to reassess those top of year goals that you may have set, map out new ones, see how you’re doing, or ditch what’s not working and reset where necessary.
It’s also a great time look back on all of the major wins that’ll make part two even more glorious. On the beauty front, it’s been a solid six months, and the setup for the back half of 2018 is going to be a lot more beautiful thanks to these hair, skin, and makeup innovations that have truly changed the game.
Benefit BADgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara
Sure, there are a lot of great mascaras out there—but prepare to gasp at first swipe. Your lashes will be long and really defined with not a clump in sight.
$24 at Benefit Cosmetics
DevaCurl Wash Day Wonder
If wash day feels more like a work day, you'll want to add a pre-shampoo detangler to your mix to help melt away tangles before you even hit the shower. Also, try it after taking out your protective style to help comb through a matted mane without any breakage.
$28 at DevaCurl
HiMirror Mini
This isn't just some basic magnified makeup mirror. Power it on and behold your getting-ready bestie. Not only can this smart mirror analyze your skin, so that you can effectively adjust your skin-care regimen, but you can also watch a YouTube tutorial that you'd like to re-create, blast your favorite Spotify playlist, and check the weather—all straight from the device.
$119 at HiMirror
Madison Reed Light Works
DIYing your hair color sounds intimidating—but Madison Reed is making it easy breezy with this at-home kit that not only lets you balayage with precision (thanks to a patented wish-bone applicator), but you can double-process your roots at the same time—saving yourself hours at that salon and a lot of money!
$45 at Madison Reed
CoverFX PowerPlay Foundation
Of course, Fenty Beauty set the foundation bar really high in 2017, but CoverFX came correct with its latest lineup of bases that's not only lightweight, sweatproof and spans the skin-tone spectrum, but also meets the needs of our varying undertones. It comes in 40 shades.
$42 at CoverFx
Lashify The Control Kit
Even if strip lashes aren't your thing, you have to at least give these DIY extensions a shot. Your mind will be blown. It's seriously a major upgrade from the falsies you're used to. The kit comes in three different lash styles and with an applicator, adhesive, and a clear coat sealer. The small clusters not only hold up for days without budging, they look natural like you find a really great mascara.
$125 at Lashify
Sand & Sky Australian Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment
The 12,000-person wait list for this launch wasn't just hype. If your skin is misbehaving or just not looking its best, a combo of bamboo and macadamia seed exfoliates the dead skin on the surface, while AHAs from Australian Finger Lime clear out clogged pores and boost cell turnover. You'll notice a difference right away.
$59 at Sand & Sky
Paul Mitchell Neuro Halo Dryer
The first iteration of this styler was a life-saver for DIY blow-dry regulars. The upgraded version is lightweight, has three temp settings and three air flow controls, touch-screen display, and a filter light to let you know when it's time to clean.
$255 at Paul Mitchell
Farsali Jelly Beam in Rose Goals
We definitely weren't ready for this jelly. Farsali changed the highlighting game last year when this jiggly gel-to-powder formula stole the spotlight. Now it comes in a coppery rose gold that's a serious glow up for deeper skin tones.
$40 at Farsali
Cantu Curl Stretcher Creme Rinse
Curly girls know the shrinkage struggle all too well, which is why this strand savior is a godsend. Slather it on damp hair, let it sit, and then rinse. It temporarily loosens curls for elongated, defined coils.
$5 at Target
Marmur Metamorphosis
At-home light devices aren't new, but this next-generation system, created by renowned dermatologist Dr. Ellen Marmur, was designed with a full spectrum of blue, red, green, purple, yellow, and white lights. It'll basically meet every skin concern from acne to aging and will help boost the effects of the skin-care products designed to complement the light therapy. The blue light kills acne bacteria and calms inflammation. Yellow improves skin circulation. Green and red stimulate collagen renewal; and purple blends the effects of red and blue light into one stream. The system also includes a serum, mask, and a cellphone app. You can start using the products and app now. The device launches in October.
$85 for serum, $75 for box of four face masks, $95 for box of four chest/neck masks, $500 for sphere device at Marmur Metamorphosis
Psssst Instant Dry Hair Shampoo Spray with Coconut Oil
There have been a lot of imitators, but Psssst! still holds the spot as the first dry shampoo on the market. It's once again shaken up the category with this formula update that now has coconut oil to help hydrate strands while it soaks up excess sebum at the roots.
$13 at Walmart
Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Stick
The masters of on-the-go makeup have done it again with a pocket-size touch-up stick that you can use to quickly (but thoroughly) cover blemishes and skin imperfection for a soft-focus photo-filter finish. The 10-shade range is pretty solid too.
$30 at Sephora
Flex
Insert to catch your monthly flow for up to 12 hours. It even holds up during sex, sleeping, and working out. Now that's pretty life-changing.
$15 (for a two month supply) at The Flex Company
Beautyblender Instaclean
The same magic that went into the invention of dry shampoo for hair is what this airy spray cleaner does for makeup sponges and brushes. If you don't have time for a full wash in between product applications, just spray, wipe, and move on to the next step in your routine.
$16 at Beautyblender
Eos Aqua Hydrating Skin Prep
Consolidate your summer skin-care essentials with a three-in-one toner, serum, and moisturizer. It literally turns to water on skin when you rub it in, to help cool, prep, and rehydrate parched and sun-scorched skin.
$20 at Evolution of Smooth
Tweezerman Avocado Filemate
Not much has changed on the nail front since the invention of gel manis, which is why this file that's infused with avocado oil—so it nourishes and strengthens nails with each stroke—is such a pretty big deal.
$5 at Tweezerman
Schick Intuition F.A.B. Razor
Tons of blades are great for getting a great shave, but what's even better is a razor head that you can effortlessly swipe in both directions for even more surface smoothing. Genius!
$6 at Target
vFit Intimate Wellness Solution
It's most definitely the year of the V—and there are plenty of products geared toward getting your lady parts in tip-top shape. What light therapy does for aging skin on your face and body, this does for your vagina. A combo of heat, light, and vibration helps increase blood flow, tighten loose tissue, and maintain balance between the good and bad bacteria down under.
$395 at vFit
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer
K-beauty continues to set the bar really high with its innovations. Try this watermelon juice hydrator when you need a cooling, vitamin-packed moisture boost, that's not at all heavy.
$39 at Glow Recipe