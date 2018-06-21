Gabrielle Union Debuted the Cutest Summer Bob—and It’s Not a Wig or a Weave

After years of wearing wigs and weaves, Gabrielle Union made the first-ever cut to her natural hair—and it looks so damn good. For the first significant time in her life, the 45-year-old actress took scissors to her natural hair, and the result is an adorable, flirty bob that you’ll want to copy for the rest of summer.

The “Breaking In” star showed off her short ‘do on Wednesday with an Instagram video of her playing air guitar. The video features Union swinging her fresh chin-length bob back and forth as she pretended to rock out. Union’s hairstylist Larry Sims (who has also worked with stars such as Naomie Harris and Zendaya) styled Union’s hair straight with a side part.

In her caption, the “Being Mary Jane” star thanked Sims for one of the most major haircuts in her life. The actress revealed that the bob was the first time she cut her own hair—and not a wig or a weave. “CRAZY for my new haircut from the hair guru @larryjarahsims 1st time I’ve EVER significantly cut my OWN hair in my life and I LOVE IT!!!” Union wrote. “Not a wig or a weave… wanted something new and different so I did the damn thing and you cant tell me nada 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾”

Sims also celebrated Union’s significant chop. In an Instagram of his own, hairstylist explained that, when she does go shorter, Union usually asks for a trim to her weave, rather than her natural hair. As for how he styled Union’s bob, Sims revealed that the sleekness and shininess was a result of products from Union’s own hair line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union. “New CHOP Alert w my love @gabunion . We usually only go short w wigs. We actually cut her natural hair this time around which she has never done btw,” Sims wrote in the caption.

Whether her hair is short or long, natural or a wig, Union always looks like fire. Loving the new ‘do, Gabby.