The 9 Best Full Coverage Foundations to Try This Fall

The 9 Best Full Coverage Foundations to Try This Fall

The 9 Best Full Coverage Foundations to Try This Fall
If summer is synonymous with tinted moisturizer and barely there concealer, then fall’s makeup match is definitely full coverage foundation. For some, a buildable formula is the quickest and easiest way to disguise pesky blemishes. For others, a creamy foundation is nothing more than a security blanket against the harsher elements of a cold season.

Wherever you fall on the spectrum, we guarantee any of these top-rated formulas will become your new obsession. From tried-and-true cult favorites to new kids on the block, see our favorite skin-saving full coverage foundations, ahead.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Foundation

Devoted customers have waxed poetic about its wildly popular brow products, and now, they're obsessing over the brand's creamy foundation. If you fall into the oily or combination skin categories, the buildable formula (available in 30 shades) leaves a beautiful matte finish. $25; at Sephora

black|Up Full Coverage Cream Foundation

Created with deeper skin tones in mind, this French favorite covers up dark spots, acne scars, and other severe blemishes with just one swipe. Remember to swap it out when you're headed somewhere tropical, since it isn't waterproof.  $43.50; at black|Up

Dermablend Cover Creme Full Coverage Foundation

Besides the built-in sun protection (SPF 30, to be exact), this 16-hour wear formula is fragrance-free and allergy-tested. In short: it's a godsend for sensitive skin types. $39; at Dermablend

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

When it comes to Rihanna's first foray into beauty, the hype is so real. Yes, this second skin foundation is available in a whopping 40 different shades, but don't forget about the climate-adaptive technology that'll keep your face free of sweat. $34; at Sephora

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

You'll be hard pressed to find a bad review of the hero product in Kat Von D's cruelty-free product line. Since the formula is so highly pigmented, all you need is a small dollop to create full coverage all over your face. The bottle's airtight design also ensures the formula won't thin out over time. $35; at Kat Von D Beauty

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Foundation

If you're on a tight budget and want coverage that won't drain your bank account, this drugstore is packed with pigment that'll disguise any random breakout that comes your way. $9.19; at Target

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation

Available in liquid or stick form, this makeup artist-approved foundation is also available in 40 different shades and tested under professional lenses, ensuring that your selfies stay on point. $43; at Make Up For Ever

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation

Consider this velvety, SPF-infused foundation a nourishing blanket for the skin. Amazonian clay is known for providing moisture to dry layers without stripping the skin or clogging the pores. $39; at Ulta

Urban Decay All Nighter Liquid Foundation

The name says it all. Next time you're headed out for a night on the town, coat your skin in this waterproof formula that dries into a semi-matte finish and controls oil. $40; at Urban Decay

