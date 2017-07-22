12 Best Frizz-Fighting Hair Products That Actually Work

Considering I can’t even count on two hands the number of summer mornings I’ve spent sweating my ass off blow-drying my hair (only to have it puff up the second I step outside), I’ve officially had it up-to-freaking-here with frizz. And, sure, frizz is a year-round nightmare, but throw in sticky, 90-degree weather and you’ve got yourself a perfect storm for borderline-unbearable frustration. But just as I was about to say screw it and let my hair succumb to the humidity gods, I gave it once last fighting chance and combed through the *insanely* massive market of frizz-fighting products to find formulas that actually work.

Spoiler alert: I more than lived to tell the tale, as evident in my now hella-smooth, perfectly styled hair (modest, I know). Including a citrus-loaded leave-in treatment from Virtue Labs and a fly-away taming spray from IGK, I discovered 12 products that leave hair incredibly hydrated and completely frizz-free. And all 12 shampoos, conditioners, oils, and sprays are so damn effective that you won’t even need to give your hair extra T.L.C. in the morning—just work them through your hair and go. So, get your frizz-fighting a-game on, and shop all 12 picks, below.