12 Best Frizz-Fighting Hair Products That Actually Work

12 Best Frizz-Fighting Hair Products That Actually Work

by
12 Best Frizz-Fighting Hair Products That Actually Work
Considering I can’t even count on two hands the number of summer mornings I’ve spent sweating my ass off blow-drying my hair (only to have it puff up the second I step outside), I’ve officially had it up-to-freaking-here with frizz. And, sure, frizz is a year-round nightmare, but throw in sticky, 90-degree weather and you’ve got yourself a perfect storm for borderline-unbearable frustration. But just as I was about to say screw it and let my hair succumb to the humidity gods, I gave it once last fighting chance and combed through the *insanely* massive market of frizz-fighting products to find formulas that actually work.

Spoiler alert: I more than lived to tell the tale, as evident in my now hella-smooth, perfectly styled hair (modest, I know). Including a citrus-loaded leave-in treatment from Virtue Labs and a fly-away taming spray from IGK, I discovered 12 products that leave hair incredibly hydrated and completely frizz-free. And all 12 shampoos, conditioners, oils, and sprays are so damn effective that you won’t even need to give your hair extra T.L.C. in the morning—just work them through your hair and go. So, get your frizz-fighting a-game on, and shop all 12 picks, below.

 

Best anti-frizz hair products-Grown Alchemist Anti-Frizz Haircare Twin Set Shampoo + Conditioner
Grown Alchemist Anti-Frizz Haircare Twin Set Shampoo + Conditioner

Grown Alchemist Anti-Frizz Haircare Twin Set Shampoo + Conditioner, $49; at David Pirrotta

Best anti-frizz hair products-Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum
Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum, $5.99; at Garnier

Best anti-frizz hair products-Best anti-frizz hair products-
Virtue Polish Unfrizz Cream

Virtue Polish Unfrizz Cream, $40; at Virtue Labs

Best anti-frizz hair products-IGK Laid-Back Defrizz And Anti-Static Spray
IGK Laid-Back Defrizz and Anti-Static Spray

IGK Laid-Back Defrizz and Anti-Static Spray, $29; at Sephora

Best anti-frizz hair products-Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Omega+ Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Omega + Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist

Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Omega + Anti-Frizz Dry Oil Mist, $34; at Sephora

Best anti-frizz hair products-Macadamia Anti-Humidity Finishing Spray by Macadamia for Unisex
Macadamia Anti-Humidity Finishing Spray

Macadamia Anti-Humidity Finishing Spray, $11.99; at Walmart

Best anti-frizz hair products-Prorituals Dream Cream
Prorituals Dream Cream

Prorituals Dream Cream, $18; at Prorituals

Best anti-frizz hair products-Moroccanoil Frizz Control Spray
Moroccanoil Frizz Control Spray

Moroccanoil Frizz Control Spray, $36; at Moroccanoil

Best anti-frizz hair products-Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield
Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield

Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield, $22; at Ulta

Best anti-frizz hair products-DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam
DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam

DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam, $26; at DevaCurl

Best anti-frizz hair products-John Frieda Frizz Ease Keraflex Flexible Hold Hairspray
John Frieda Frizz Ease Keraflex Flexible Hold Hairspray

John Frieda Frizz Ease Keraflex Flexible Hold Hairspray, $10.99; at Walgreens

Best anti-frizz hair products-Cantu Anti-Frizz Smoothing Oil
Cantu Anti-Frizz Smoothing Oil

Cantu Anti-Frizz Smoothing Oil, $7.99; at Target

Best anti-frizz hair products-light brown hair girl with nice hair
