19 Cute French Braids to Try Right Now

19 Cute French Braids to Try Right Now

19 Cute French Braids to Try Right Now
It’s no secret that we love French braid hairstyles. A French braid is one of the easiest, best-looking braids to master, and once you get the hang of it, there are endless looks to be created. Whether it’s a romantic updo, a classic braid crown, or a half-up half-down romantic style, nothing ups your weekend hair game quite like a chic French braid.

So why not class up your morning grocery store run with a fabulous French braided hairstyle? A fabulous look with practically zero time commitment—now those are styles we can get behind. Here are 19 of our all-time favorites.

Originally published July 2015. Updated May 2017.

1 of 19

Keep a loose French braid in place without a hair tie by backcombing the very end of the tail.

Photo: Pinned by Nathalie Anderson

An updo French braid is perfect for summer.

Photo: Pinned by Sherry's Life

Begin a low, loose French braid, then twist and pin the rest of your hair underneath.

Photo: Pinned by Brenda Sannes via Babble

Short hair deserves some French braid love, too.

Photo: Pinned by Earmark Social Bridgette S.B. via PoPular Haircuts

This loose, face-framing braid crown is just gorgeous with a nature-inspired accessory.

Photo: Pinned by Courtney Graham via Blogspot

This unique hairstyle doesn't wrap around the entire head. Flip the end of the braid over and pin underneath for a similar look.

Photo: Pinned by Refinery29

Long, thick hair is especially well-suited to princess-y braids.

Photo: Pinned by Cassie Lobrutto via YouTube

A braided headband is a super-pretty way to keep your hair out of your face.

Photo: Pinned by S Trainer via The Berry

A French fishtail braid like this one is complicated, but the resulting look is worth it.

Photo: Pinned by Ally Savage via Byrdie

This half-up French braid segues into a fishtail for a unique look.

Photo: Pinned by Maia McDonald Smith via Ruffled

The only thing better than one gorgeous French braid? Two gorgeous French braids.

Photo: Pinned by Thank God I'm Natural via Black Hair Information

Braids, braids and more braids: Tuck two small braids into the body of a larger one for a similar effect.

Photo: Pinned by Divine Caroline

Photo: Pinterest

Braid two sections on either side of the head, then knot the loose ends around one another for a romantic waterfall style.

Photo: Pinned by Rosa Peralta via Gabrielle Atchison

This gorgeous updo is easier than it looks: Just French braid hair as usual, then tuck the bottom beneath the top of the hair and pin into place.

Photo: Pinned by Sophie Johnson via Flickr

Perfect this side braid by French braiding hair around the face, then braid the lengths fishtail-style.

Photo: Pinned by Sydney Tommo via Freckled Fox

A teeny-tiny French braid adds an adorable touch to long, loose waves.

Photo: Pinned by Helena Duffin via The Beauty Department

Leave ends loose for a beachy, carefree look.

Photo: Pinned by Hailey Ayers via Indulgy

Braid a section of hair on either side, then pin them parallel to each other to get this look.

Photo: Pinned by Marina Delio via Babble

The volume at the top of this gorgeous braided 'do is everything.

Photo: Pinned by Black Hair Information

