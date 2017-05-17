19 Cute French Braids to Try Right Now

It’s no secret that we love French braid hairstyles. A French braid is one of the easiest, best-looking braids to master, and once you get the hang of it, there are endless looks to be created. Whether it’s a romantic updo, a classic braid crown, or a half-up half-down romantic style, nothing ups your weekend hair game quite like a chic French braid.
So why not class up your morning grocery store run with a fabulous French braided hairstyle? A fabulous look with practically zero time commitment—now those are styles we can get behind. Here are 19 of our all-time favorites.
Originally published July 2015. Updated May 2017.
Keep a loose French braid in place without a hair tie by backcombing the very end of the tail.
Photo: Pinned by Nathalie Anderson
An updo French braid is perfect for summer.
Photo: Pinned by Sherry's Life
Begin a low, loose French braid, then twist and pin the rest of your hair underneath.
Photo: Pinned by Brenda Sannes via Babble
This loose, face-framing braid crown is just gorgeous with a nature-inspired accessory.
Photo: Pinned by Courtney Graham via Blogspot
This unique hairstyle doesn't wrap around the entire head. Flip the end of the braid over and pin underneath for a similar look.
Photo: Pinned by Refinery29
A braided headband is a super-pretty way to keep your hair out of your face.
Photo: Pinned by S Trainer via The Berry
Braids, braids and more braids: Tuck two small braids into the body of a larger one for a similar effect.
Photo: Pinned by Divine Caroline
Braid two sections on either side of the head, then knot the loose ends around one another for a romantic waterfall style.
Photo: Pinned by Rosa Peralta via Gabrielle Atchison
This gorgeous updo is easier than it looks: Just French braid hair as usual, then tuck the bottom beneath the top of the hair and pin into place.
Photo: Pinned by Sophie Johnson via Flickr
Perfect this side braid by French braiding hair around the face, then braid the lengths fishtail-style.
Photo: Pinned by Sydney Tommo via Freckled Fox
Braid a section of hair on either side, then pin them parallel to each other to get this look.
Photo: Pinned by Marina Delio via Babble