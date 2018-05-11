How You Can Get Free La Mer Samples and a Skin Evaluation

Unless you’ve got a penchant for hoarding expensive beauty products, chances are you’ve never heard of (or only dreamed of) obtaining La Mer’s cult-favorite moisturizer, Crème de la Mer, that rings in at $170 per ounce. Well, in news that we totally weren’t expecting, the luxury label is giving everyone a chance to finally experience their magic sauce for the low, low price of free.

According to Bustle, the brand is popping up across the country in none other than a giant Crème de la Mer jar. Once inside the 18’ by 18’ jar, you can ogle the $1,000,000 wall of Crème de la Mer jars, get a sneak peek into how they make their legendary “Miracle Broth,” and most importantly, talk to a skin-care expert about which of their five moisturizers— Crème de la Mer, Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, Moisturizing Soft Cream, Moisturizing Soft Lotion, and Moisturizing Matte Lotion— are right for you.

Tiers of joy. #CremedelaMer A post shared by La Mer (@lamer) on Apr 21, 2018 at 1:18pm PDT

At that point, you’ll be taking home a few free samples. But if want even more (because, why not?), they have carnival-like games where the prizes are, of course, more free samples.

So, where is the giant jar now? After being in Los Angeles this past week, they’re moving to South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa (AKA Orange County) till May 13. From there, though, the brand has left us guessing their next pit stop, but they advise following them on Instagram and Facebook to get the latest updates. Don’t know about y’all, but we’ll be clicking refresh 24/7 to see where they’re headed next.