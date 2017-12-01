9 Fragrances That Literally Smell Like Winter

For some, there’s no such thing as a “signature” fragrance. Why, you may ask? Because the revolving door of options is just too good. What’s the point in picking just one when you can mix it up, according to your mood or season? Our bank accounts may not love it, but we do.

And right now, we’re all about the warm and woodsy scents that remind us of a toasty fireplace on a cold winter’s night. While we don’t want to smell like a pine tree, there are certain fragrances that remind us of snowfall, cedar trees and other cold weather staples…but not in the literal sense. If you’re still looking for a smell that’ll satisfy you until spring, take a whiff of these seasonal scents.