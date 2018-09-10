23 Buzzy Fragrance-Free or Unscented Products for Sensitive Skin

When you’re perusing the aisles of Sephora or your local drugstore for beauty products, we can almost guarantee one of the first things you do is a smell check, which makes complete sense. Most of us are attracted to hair, skin and makeup finds that have a pleasant scent. However, that same factor, whether it’s natural or synthetic, can also lead to irritation or infection if your skin is on the sensitive side.
And since not all fragrances are easily detected, even the hidden, “lighter” smells could do serious damage. For that reason, experts recommend scanning the ingredient list for commonly used chemicals like parfum, limonene, eugenol and geraniol. There’s also this list of buzzy products that just so happen to be unscented, too. Start crafting a gentler head-to-toe skin regimen ahead.
Tatcha the Indigo Cream
An award-winning moisturizer that provides relief to eczema-prone skin.
$85 at Tatcha
Dove DermaSeries Gentle Cleansing Face Wash
The creamiest fragrance-free option for soothing extra-dry skin.
$2.99 at Target
Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser
A soap-free option for head-to-toe cleansing that won't leave residue behind.
$12.79 at Walgreens
Eighth Day Skincare Facial Tonic
A chemical-peel-in-a-bottle that utilizes AHAs to exfoliate and improve skin texture.
$85 at Eighth Day Skincare
Bliss Eye Do All Things Hydrating Eye Gel
Caffeine, peptides and plant stem cells work together to decrease eye puffiness.
$22 at Bliss
Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Mineral Lotion SPF 50
Skin protection that also leaves you with a slightly glowier complexion.
$12.99 at Target
SkinCeuticals Protect Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50
Oil-free sunscreen that can be used on the face and body.
$39 at SkinCeuticals
Found Sea Whip Foaming Cleanser
Fragrance-free and formulated with naturally sourced ingredients to cleanse sensitive skin.
$15.99 at Discover Found
Visha Skincare Mommy Brightener with Illuminotex
A complexion enhancer formulated specifically to address hyperpigmentation and hormonal acne for pregnant women.
$65 at Visha Skincare
Glossier Natural Facial Cotton Rounds
Chemical-free, fragrance-free and lint-free so you can apply your skin-care products with zero anxiety.
$4 at Glossier
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
Formulated with a small amount of lactic and glycolic acids so you can exfoliate daily without drying out the skin.
$30 at First Aid Beauty
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
A gentle, leave-on exfoliant that utilizes beta-hydroxy acids to remove dead skin layers.
$29 at Paula's Choice
Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm
No added fragrance in this all-natural volumizing lip treatment.
$18 at Drunk Elephant
SkinFix Soothing Wash
A mild cleanser that uses oatmeal, aloe vera and vitamin E to remove grime from eczema-prone skin.
$30 at SkinFix
Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
A healthy dose of hyaluronic acid can be found in this moisturizer that continues to work, even after you wash your face up to three times.
$39 at Ulta
Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera Formula
A cult-favorite treatment for improving skin texture and soaking up excess oil in between your cleanser and moisturizer.
$9.99 at Amazon
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser For Sensitive Skin
Soap-free, fragrance-free and made with feverfew extract, an ingredient similar to chamomile that calms and soothes sensitive skin.
$7.99 at Ulta
Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion
Packed with rich emollients (and without fragrance) for your most supple skin yet.
$8.69 at Target
Kiss My Face Soothing Olive Oil & Aloe Body Wash
A blend of plant-based cleansers, minus the added synthetic fragrance.
$19.98 at Amazon
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel-Cream
Made with Antarcticine, an ingredient native to Antartica with properties that help defend the skin in cold temps.
$29.50 at Kiehl's
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Spray
An on-the-go spritz that won't clash with your perfume.
$12.99 at Target
Secret Sensitive Unscented Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant
A clinical strength deodorant for warding off major BO.
$7.99 at Target
Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Magic Balm
An all-purpose skin treatment that can do everything from soothe chapped lips to moisturize ashy elbows.
$7.99 at Target
