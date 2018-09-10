StyleCaster
23 Buzzy Fragrance-Free or Unscented Products for Sensitive Skin

23 Buzzy Fragrance-Free or Unscented Products for Sensitive Skin

23 Buzzy Fragrance-Free or Unscented Products for Sensitive Skin
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

When you’re perusing the aisles of Sephora or your local drugstore for beauty products, we can almost guarantee one of the first things you do is a smell check, which makes complete sense. Most of us are attracted to hair, skin and makeup finds that have a pleasant scent. However, that same factor, whether it’s natural or synthetic, can also lead to irritation or infection if your skin is on the sensitive side.

And since not all fragrances are easily detected, even the hidden, “lighter” smells could do serious damage. For that reason, experts recommend scanning the ingredient list for commonly used chemicals like parfum, limonene, eugenol and geraniol. There’s also this list of buzzy products that just so happen to be unscented, too. Start crafting a gentler head-to-toe skin regimen ahead.

1 of 23
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Tatcha The Indigo Cream
Tatcha the Indigo Cream

An award-winning moisturizer that provides relief to eczema-prone skin.

$85 at Tatcha

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Dove DermaSeries Gentle Cleansing Face Wash
Dove DermaSeries Gentle Cleansing Face Wash

The creamiest fragrance-free option for soothing extra-dry skin.

$2.99 at Target

Photo: Dove
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser
Eucerin Advanced Cleansing Body & Face Cleanser

A soap-free option for head-to-toe cleansing that won't leave residue behind.

$12.79 at Walgreens

Photo: Eucerin
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Eighth Day Skincare Facial Tonic
Eighth Day Skincare Facial Tonic

A chemical-peel-in-a-bottle that utilizes AHAs to exfoliate and improve skin texture.

$85 at Eighth Day Skincare

Photo: Eighth Day Skincare
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Bliss Eye Do All Things Hydrating Eye Gel
Bliss Eye Do All Things Hydrating Eye Gel

Caffeine, peptides and plant stem cells work together to decrease eye puffiness.

$22 at Bliss

Photo: Bliss
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Mineral Lotion SPF 50
Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Tinted Mineral Lotion SPF 50

Skin protection that also leaves you with a slightly glowier complexion.

$12.99 at Target

Photo: Australian Gold
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | SkinCeuticals Protect Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50
SkinCeuticals Protect Light Moisture UV Defense SPF 50

Oil-free sunscreen that can be used on the face and body.

$39 at SkinCeuticals

Photo: SkinCeuticals
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Found Sea Whip Foaming Cleanser
Found Sea Whip Foaming Cleanser

Fragrance-free and formulated with naturally sourced ingredients to cleanse sensitive skin.

$15.99 at Discover Found

Photo: Found
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Visha Skincare Mommy Brightener with Illuminotex
Visha Skincare Mommy Brightener with Illuminotex

A complexion enhancer formulated specifically to address hyperpigmentation and hormonal acne for pregnant women.

$65 at Visha Skincare

Photo: Visha Skincare
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Glossier Natural Facial Cotton Rounds
Glossier Natural Facial Cotton Rounds

Chemical-free, fragrance-free and lint-free so you can apply your skin-care products with zero anxiety.

$4 at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

Formulated with a small amount of lactic and glycolic acids so you can exfoliate daily without drying out the skin.

$30 at First Aid Beauty

Photo: First Aid Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid

A gentle, leave-on exfoliant that utilizes beta-hydroxy acids to remove dead skin layers.

$29 at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm
Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

No added fragrance in this all-natural volumizing lip treatment.

$18 at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | SkinFix Soothing Wash
SkinFix Soothing Wash

A mild cleanser that uses oatmeal, aloe vera and vitamin E to remove grime from eczema-prone skin.

$30 at SkinFix

Photo: SkinFix
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Clinique Moisture Surge™ 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

A healthy dose of hyaluronic acid can be found in this moisturizer that continues to work, even after you wash your face up to three times.

$39 at Ulta

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera Formula
Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera Formula

A cult-favorite treatment for improving skin texture and soaking up excess oil in between your cleanser and moisturizer.

$9.99 at Amazon

Photo: Thayers
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser For Sensitive Skin
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser For Sensitive Skin

Soap-free, fragrance-free and made with feverfew extract, an ingredient similar to chamomile that calms and soothes sensitive skin.

$7.99 at Ulta

Photo: Aveeno
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion
Alba Botanica Very Emollient Body Lotion

Packed with rich emollients (and without fragrance) for your most supple skin yet.

$8.69 at Target

Photo: Alba Botanica
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Kiss My Face Soothing Olive Oil & Aloe Body Wash
Kiss My Face Soothing Olive Oil & Aloe Body Wash

A blend of plant-based cleansers, minus the added synthetic fragrance.

$19.98 at Amazon

Photo: Kiss My Face
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel-Cream
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel-Cream

Made with Antarcticine, an ingredient native to Antartica with properties that help defend the skin in cold temps.

$29.50 at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Spray
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Spray

An on-the-go spritz that won't clash with your perfume.

$12.99 at Target

Photo: La Roche-Posay
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Secret Clinical Strength Sensitive Unscented Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant
Secret Sensitive Unscented Invisible Solid Antiperspirant and Deodorant

A clinical strength deodorant for warding off major BO.

$7.99 at Target

Photo: Secret
STYLECASTER | Fragrance-Free Products for Sensitive Skin | Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Magic Balm
Dr. Bronner's Baby Unscented Magic Balm

An all-purpose skin treatment that can do everything from soothe chapped lips to moisturize ashy elbows.

$7.99 at Target

Photo: Dr. Bronner's

