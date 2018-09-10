23 Buzzy Fragrance-Free or Unscented Products for Sensitive Skin

When you’re perusing the aisles of Sephora or your local drugstore for beauty products, we can almost guarantee one of the first things you do is a smell check, which makes complete sense. Most of us are attracted to hair, skin and makeup finds that have a pleasant scent. However, that same factor, whether it’s natural or synthetic, can also lead to irritation or infection if your skin is on the sensitive side.

And since not all fragrances are easily detected, even the hidden, “lighter” smells could do serious damage. For that reason, experts recommend scanning the ingredient list for commonly used chemicals like parfum, limonene, eugenol and geraniol. There’s also this list of buzzy products that just so happen to be unscented, too. Start crafting a gentler head-to-toe skin regimen ahead.