17 of the Coolest, Cutest Korean Beauty Products Inspired By Food

Welp, the Korean beauty world has done it again—it’s completely won us over with a new set of seriously cool, cute, and surprisingly affordable beauty products that we never knew we needed, until now. We already have K-beauty to thank for some of our favorite skin-care and makeup trends, like BB creams, sheet masks, and cushion compacts, as well as some of the stranger, yet equally effective, ones, like snail extract moisturizers and donkey milk masks (hey, don’t knock ’em until you try ’em). And just when we thought we couldn’t be tempted to buy more, we were introduced to the edible-looking, food-inspired corner of the K-beauty market…and we’re obsessed.
The packaging of these products is so hilariously good and convincing (we’re talking a lip scrub shaped like an avocado and a cleansing foam that legit looks like an egg) that you’re not going to know whether to keep them in your bathroom or your kitchen. But they’re not just for show—each of these products is so chock-full of skin-enhancing food extracts, enzymes, and proteins, that it only makes sense that these brands would want to house their products in the most obvious, this-is-what-I’m-made-of way. Which, for us, results in ridiculously cute products that were pretty much made for Instagram pictures.
And though we know you didn’t need another excuse to re-stock your vanity, trust us when we say these food-inspired K-beauty products—which, by the way, are all under $20—are seriously worth the buy. Click through our favorites below, and have fun attempting to contain your excitement.
TonyMoly Magic Food Banana Hand Milk
TonyMoly Magic Food Banana Hand Milk, $10; at TonyMoly
Photo:
TonyMoly
Etude House Bubble Tea Sleeping Pack in Strawberry
Etude House Bubble Tea Sleeping Pack in Strawberry, $16.18; at Etude House
Photo:
Etude House
The Face Shop Lovely Me:Ex Dessert Lip Balms
The Face Shop Lovely Me:Ex Dessert Lip Balms, $8.61 each; at KollectionK
Photo:
The Face Shop
Holika Holika Juicy Mask Sheet Tomato
Photo:
Holika Holika
Skinfood Honeypot Lip Balm
Skinfood Honeypot Lip Balm, $10; at Soko Glam
Photo:
Skinfood
TonyMoly Mini Fruit Lip Balm in Cherry Tomato
TonyMoly Mini Cherry Tomato Lip Balm, $10; at TonyMoly
Photo:
TonyMoly
Swisspure Bonne Maman Recipe Wash-Off Pack Ricotta Cheese Mask
Swisspure Bonne Maman Recipe Wash-Off Pack Ricotta Cheese Mask, $10.18; at KollectionK
Photo:
Swisspure
A'pieu Milk One-Pack Mask in Chocolate Milk
A'pieu Milk One-Pack Mask in Chocolate Milk, $1.69; at KollectionK
Photo:
A'pieu
Holika Holika Dessert Time Lip Balm in Pink Plum Cupcake
Holika Holika Dessert Time Lip Balm in Pink Plum Cupcake, $6; at Walmart
Photo:
Holika Holika
Etude House My Beauty Tool Strawberry Sponge Hair Curlers
Etude House My Beauty Tool Strawberry Sponge Hair Curlers, $4.55; at Etude House
Photo:
Etude House
TonyMoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Mask
TonyMoly Haeyo Mayo Hair Nutrition Mask, $16; at TonyMoly
Photo:
TonyMoly
Skinfood Avocado and Sugar Lip Scrub
Skinfood Avocado and Sugar Lip Scrub, $7.49; at KollectionK
Photo:
Skinfood
It's Skin Cookie & Body Ice Cream in Mint
It's Skin Cookie & Body Ice Cream in Mint, $10; at Sephora
Photo:
It's Skin
A'pieu Rub In Gelato Mask in Pistachio
A'pieu Rub In Gelato Mask in Pistachio, $10.23; at KollectionK
Photo:
A'pieu
Holika Holika Smooth Egg Skin Cleansing Foam
Holika Holika Smooth Egg Skin Cleansing Foam, $11.80; at Walmart
Photo:
Holika Holika
Skinfood Gummy Bear Jelly Hand Gel in Pineapple
Skinfood Gummy Bear Jelly Hand Gel in Pineapple, $8; at Ulta
Photo:
Skinfood
TonyMoly I'm Real Sheet Mask in Broccoli
TonyMoly I'm Real Sheet Mask in Broccoli, $6; at TonyMoly
Photo:
TonyMoly