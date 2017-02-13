Flirt Cosmetics’ New Color-Changing Lipsticks Are Basically Magic

In case you haven’t noticed, the ‘90s and early aughts are back in the best of ways, with all of the chokers, space buns, and body glitter to satisfy every Limited Too-loving child in the land. And though we initially thought we’d like for our makeup to stay in the modern decade (nobody needs frosted eyeshadow to make a comeback, thank you very much), that was before we got the exclusive on Flirt Cosmetic’s new insanely cool launch: Lip pHetish Lipsticks, a collection of three balm-like lipsticks that literally change color after you swipe them on. Yup.

They’re basically mood rings for your mouth, except, like, your only mood will be happy, because these lipsticks are actually really, really awesome. Each of the three bullets—which are covered in a smattering of ultra-cool Donald Robertson illustrations—come in shades you’d probably never want to wear to the office (bright yellow, navy blue, and lime green). But, as soon as you trace them over your lips, the bold colors transform into a range of pink-y, purple-y hues that look different on every person, thanks to the fact that every human is a unique butterfly with different skin tones, heat levels, etc.

According to Flirt, though, the magic is in the pH (if you couldn’t guess by the name). Each of the sheer lipsticks, which feel more like tinted lip balms than traditional lipsticks, contains pigments that turn pink when they come into contact with different moisture, heat, and pH levels. So just like the mood rings that you were convinced could read your soul (even though they constantly labeled you as a weird mix of unsettled and romantic—seriously, wtf?), these lipsticks are less mystical and more straight-up scientific.

Though, to be honest, you could tell us they changed colors based on our star sign, and we wouldn’t give AF, because we’re too obsessed with how they actually look on our lips. The yellow bullet produces a coral-pink color, the blue bullet leaves behind a deep raspberry hue that makes your teeth like super white, and the green morphs into strawberry pink, all of which are weirdly very flattering on a range of skin tones. And we should know, because we made every editor try them. And unlike most balms that wear off by noon, these leave behind a rich stain that, for us, stayed vibrant through two cups of tea and a significant afternoon of snacking.

Thankfully, despite the voodoo component, these lipsticks are still pretty affordable, with each costing $18 (hey, you’ll get at least three good Instagram photos out of them, so it’s worth it). They’re not out until the 17th, though, so make sure to set a reminder to head over to Flirt Cosmetics on Friday at 9 a.m. EST to promptly buy them all and feed your inner-aughts kid.