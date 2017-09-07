Bless Everything, Rihanna Dropped Images of Fenty Beauty

Ever since Rihanna teased us with the announcement that she’d be launching a makeup line called Fenty Beauty more than a year ago, we’ve been not-so-patiently waiting for the line to drop. And—bless the beauty gods—the wait is almost over, because tomorrow the products will become available.

To get us even more amped about buying them, Rihanna posted an Instagram showing what the packaging looks like:

THE FAMILY. Drops tonight at midnight PST. www.fentybeauty.com. #fentybeauty by @badgalriri A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

After seeing swatches (below) and hearing buzz about the 40 different foundation shades, we literally jumped when we saw the products in their blush matte and white containers. Not only is the packaging gorge, but you can see how stunning the pigments and texture of the glosses, highlighters, and shadows look when you scroll through the images in the Instagram above.

Find out what it is at 7:15 pm ET during our livestream on Facebook. www.facebook.com/fentybeauty. A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Rihanna also tweeted a photo of her wearing the makeup and captioned it “a new generation of beauty.” Well, it’s safe to say we cannot wait to be a part of that generation and channel our own inner Bad Girl RiRi.

The line, which launches tonight, September 8, at midnight EST, should range in price from $20 to $40. We’re pretty sure makeup lovers everywhere are thinking in unison: Holy shit, I need that right now. And the best part about this sneak peek? It’ll ease us through the next 8 hours of waiting.