8 Fenty Beauty Hacks You Didn’t Know About but Need to Try Immediately

Since Rihanna launched her award-winning earth-shattering makeup brand Fenty Beauty in September 2017, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the next product launch. So far, the brand has its cult-favorite Pro Filt’r foundations, Mattemoiselle lipsticks, Killawatt highlighters, Match Stix contour sticks, and several other products sure to drain your bank accounts.
And though Fenty Beauty has built a reputable brand in the five months since its launch, fans are still nowhere near to being able to do a full face. So they’ve resorted to hacks to get the job done. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the most creative mind-blowing Fenty Beauty hacks to have hit the internet. From the innovative (and a little dangerous) hack to get more pigment out of your Match Stix to the trick to turn your Killawatt highlighter into a body oil, here are seven Fenty Beauty hacks you didn’t know about but need to try immediately.
Use Water to Make Your Killawatt Highlighter an Eyeliner
Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter is already a multipurpose tool, but if you want to smooth its application and, yes, use it as an eyeliner, try this hack from Fenty Beauty’s global makeup artist Priscilla Ono. To use Killawatt as a gorgeous shimmery eyeliner, Ono mixed a dab of the highlighter (in Trophy Wife, specifically) with water before swiping the concoction over her top lash line to create a majestic gold exaggerated cat-eye.
Use Your Match Stix as Lipstick
Before Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty’s Mattemoiselle lipsticks, Ono found a way to use the brand’s Match Stix for the perfect nude and dark lips. In an Instagram, Ono showed fans how to swipe their Match Stix—which are typically used for contouring—over their lips for a creamy, pigmented color.
Turn the Killawatt Highlighter into Body Oil
🚨Video Alert! 🚨 ✨HIGHLIGHT GAME STRONG✨ FOLLOW @nickole_hoang for more This highlight technique really proves that @fentybeauty Trophy Wife ✨is quality like no other. Hopefully through my experiment you can see how this highlighter glistens like gold sand. Heating your cream contour up is actually a great way to get a smoother application. Especially when the weather gets colder, super fast and effective. I just happened to light 💥mine up. If you are not comfortable with that then regular rubbing with your hands will work just fine.🤗
We told you that the Killawatt highlighter was multipurpose. Nickole Hoang, a makeup artist and beauty blogger, showed how you can turn your Killawatt highlighter into “gold sand,” which you can brush across your body as a glittery body oil. Unfortunately, the hack requires you to partially destroy your highlighter by taking a fork to it to scrape it up and loosen the gold flecks. Then you’re going to use an oil (Hoang used Farsáli’s Rose Gold Elixir) to bind the gold glitter into wet gold sand. Brush the mix on your shoulders and clavicles, and you’re ready to glow all day long. Pro tip: Hoang also mixes the oil with her Pro Filt’r foundation for glittery, dewy coverage.
Smooth Application of Your Match Stix by Heating Them
Want a smoother application for your Match Stix? Try heating them up. In the same video, Hoang showed that you can smooth the contour sticks’ application by taking a lighter to the tips and heating them up. The heat causes the Match Stix to soften and melt ever-so-slightly so you can apply them in one easy motion, which can be useful in winter months when creamy products dry up faster. “Heating your cream contour up is actually a great way to get a smoother application,” Hoang wrote in the caption. (Rihanna didn’t call them Match Stix for nothing.)
Slice Your Match Stix for More Pigment
🚨Video Alert🚨 🌶 CHILI MANGO + UNICORN 🦄 SLAY ✨ The alchemy is real. I heated up a knife slightly to chop off the top of the #MATCHSTIX Shimmer Skin Sticks. There is a method to the madness. I find I get the most pigmentation from the middle versus the uncut smooth top. These colours a freaking bomb btw. There are lots more MUA tricks of the trade to come. Stay tuned beautiful. I hope you enjoy my loves. 💋
Hoang’s hacks aren’t for everyone, especially if you don’t want to damage your Fenty Beauty products. But she makes a good point in slicing off the tip of her Match Stix. In one tutorial, Hoang takes a knife, heats it up with a lighter, and then slices the tips of her Match Stix off. But before fans could drag her for it, she explained her reasoning: “I find I get the most pigmentation from the middle versus the uncut smooth top,” she wrote. Judging from the colorful swipe she did across her face, she might be onto something.
Use Empty Lip Gloss Bottles for Primer Foundation
One Twitter user found a clever use for her empty Gloss Bomb tubes. Instead of throwing them out, she put in Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r’s primer and foundation. The hack not only gave her adorable on-the-go cases, but a wand she can use for minor touch-ups or quick and easy applications.
Mix Your Killawatt Highlighter with a Setting Spray for a Glittery Body Mist
🚨Video Alert! 🚨 🌹ROSEGOLD FIX PLUS+✨ FOLLOW @nickole_hoang for more Who doesn't love a little bit of Rose Gold sprinkle dust in their Fix+? The benefit you ask? You get the best of the setting spray and irresdescent pink gold specks all over your face for a beautiful glow. Today is a more of a subtle glow and showing healthy skin look. To boost my skin radiance I used @katesommerville Dermal Quench Liquid Lift , which is like an oxygen facial. Especially for the colder months, this product helps with hydration for the skin. I also mixed a little @farsali Rosegold Elixir with my @fenty foundation. Some of you asked me how to make this foundation work for dry skin because the formula is so matte. Just blend with my fave @artis Oval 6 brush. Here you go. Some Rose Gold magic for all. 🌹💫
To make the most out of her Killawatt highlighters, Hoang also uses it to create a glittery body mist to give herself an extra glow. She scrapes up her Killawatt highlighter before dumping the generous puddle of flecks into a hydrating primer, such as MAC’s Prep + Prime Fix. After screwing back on the top and shaking the concoction around, she’s able to spray it directly on her body, leaving her with a glitzy glow when the liquid dries.
Use Your Match Stix as a Magnet
Though it’s not necessarily a beauty hack, many fans have discovered that Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix work wonders as a makeshift magnet for when your earrings or hair clips are stuck at the bottom of your bag. One fan found out that the Match Stix’s magnet packaging allows her to easily find stray earrings that might’ve nested at the bottom of her purse. It’s the brand that keeps on giving.