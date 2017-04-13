So Feather Eyebrows Are Trending and We Have Some Feelings

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

So, um, feather brows are a thing now? [Marie Clarie]

Sheryl Sandberg talks about how her life changed after her husband’s death. [Time]

How Dia & Co is filling the very obvious void in plus-size fashion. [Racked]

Your everything guide to buying an “It” item like a Gucci belt before it becomes old news. [Fashionista]

Ugh: Glitter undercuts are here just in time for festival season. [Cosmo]

This is the oddly intriguing science behind how we learn to exclude people. [The Cut]

In the mood for a #tbt? Take a peek at the evolution of Drew Barrymore throughout the years. [Us Weekly]