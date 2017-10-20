StyleCaster
13 Fast Beauty Products That Work Instantly

Nikki Brown
Photo: Getty Images

In an ideal world, we’d have more than a couple of minutes for our beauty routines. Unfortunately, time is money and for a lot of us, that means we have to make due with what we have and sacrifice a little satisfaction.

Instant gratification and beauty products don’t often go hand-in-hand, but trial and error has taught us that there are exceptions. And we’re not just saying that to make you feel better. The ones that actually work and do it at warp speed are a gamut of hair, skin and makeup finds that will suit a variety of beauty enthusiasts; from the lazy beauty to the makeup junkie.

Check out the 13 fast-acting products we swear by below.

STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Root Relief
Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Root Relief

Apple cider vinegar is renowned for its antimicrobial benefits and when combined with other cooling agents like peppermint oil, it's the ultimate relief for an itchy scalp. The best part about this easy-to-apply (hello, nozzle applicator!) formula? You don't have to rinse it out.

$4.99; at Sally Beauty

Photo: Cantu
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter
Fenty Beauty Freestyle Killawatt Highlighter

The hype is real with Rihanna's hero product. Besides the fact that it's available in a variety of incredibly inclusive shades, it also doesn't require more than a swipe to be seen. No setting spray or weird makeup hacks needed with this one!

$34; at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Glossier Boy Brow
Glossier Boy Brow

There's a reason you see this all over your Instagram feed. Whether your brows are non-existent or just need a little grooming, this all-in-one formula makes it unbelievably easy to thicken and add a little tint to your hairs. We keep this in our purse at all times.

$16; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Joico Hair Shake
Joico Hair Shake Texturizing Spray

Those who swear by heat styling and like to add a little extra volume to their hairstyle will grow to love this spritz. The liquid-to-powder formula dries in a flash and makes your hair feel thicker than it did seconds before. It's like a dry shampoo, but better!

$17.99; at Loxa Beauty

Photo: Joico
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Lash Star Mascara
Lash Star Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara

Everyone has their favorite formula, but we promise this one beats it. The two-sided tube includes a tightline brush that curls and separates the lashes while a second curved brush coats them in a thickening mascara that won't clump. You won't believe how long and luscious your lashes look afterward.

$35; at Lash Star Beauty

Photo: Lash Star Beauty
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | MCJW Butter Creme
Madam C.J. Walker Jamaican Black Castor & Murumuri Oil Butter Creme

If you have textured strands and want to decrease that annoying film of frizz while your hair dries, this is your new go-to! Part moisturizer and part definer, this quick-absorbing cream will make your hair look smoother and shinier almost immediately after applying. Pro-tip: results look best when applied to wet or damp hair.

$26; at Sephora

Photo: Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Make Up For Ever HD Foundation
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation

Besides the fact that it's offered in 40 different shades, MUFE's cult favorite foundation is made with hyaluronic (aka moisture) spheres that make it smooth and comfortable to wear. Also, a little goes a very long way, so you don't need to worry about running out.

$43; at Make Up For Ever

Photo: Make Up For Ever
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Peter Thomas Roth Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

When you're running low on sleep, but have a major morning meeting, the last thing you want to see are puffy bags under your eyes. These cooling patches are made with an enormous amount of hyaluronic acid, which retains up to 1000 times its weight in water. This means those parched areas are getting the ample moisture they need to calm and return to their original shape. Stock up stat!

$52; at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Saje Wellness Fortify Oil
Saje Natural Wellness Fortify Oil

We're well into the fall season and if your body is under the transitional weather attack, a little essential oil will bring you back to life. This vegan formula is made with menthol ingredients that will calm irritation around the throat. Rub onto the neck before bed and breathe in the cooling formula to make sleeping a whole lot easier. It's the easy solve for those who don't like taking over-the-counter meds.

$39.95; at Saje Natural Wellness

Photo: Saje Natural Wellness
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub

Ever drink a few glasses of red wine and notice a red ring form around the inside of your lips? This exfoliator is small enough for your purse and the perfect way to quickly erase all evidence of your wine in seconds. It also leaves your pout feeling softer than a baby's bottom and smells good enough to eat.

$22; at Sara Happ

Photo: Sara Happ
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Sexy Hair Weatherproof Spray
Big Sexy Hair Weatherproof Humidity Resistant Spray

Suitable for all hair textures, this non-sticky spritz is that before-you-walk-out-the-door essential that everyone needs on their vanity. The polymers in the formula attach themselves to your strands post-styling, ensuring that it won't fall out of place when you step outside. Crunchy curls, be gone!

$18.95; at Ulta

Photo: Sexy Hair
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Starskin 7-Second Morning Pads
Starskin 7-Second Morning Mask

Whether you're hungover, on a vacation or simply low on time, these all-in-one pads will cut your skin care routine down to one minute...literally! Each one is soaked in a serum made of Korean-inspired ingredients that brighten and plump the skin. Use the bumpy front side to massage, exfoliate and tone. The softer side is for moisturizing and priming before makeup application.

$30; at Barneys New York

Photo: Starskin
STYLECASTER | Instant Beauty Products | Viva Liberata Ten Minute Tan
Viva Liberata Ten Minute Tan

This organic, rapid-acting lotion should be applied with a mit ten minutes before you get in the shower. After that, a natural-looking tan will appear in 4-6 hours, minus all of the messy clean-up. We'd say this beats sitting in a tanning booth.

$39; at Viva Liberata

Photo: Viva Liberata

