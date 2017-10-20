13 Fast Beauty Products That Work Instantly

In an ideal world, we’d have more than a couple of minutes for our beauty routines. Unfortunately, time is money and for a lot of us, that means we have to make due with what we have and sacrifice a little satisfaction.
Instant gratification and beauty products don’t often go hand-in-hand, but trial and error has taught us that there are exceptions. And we’re not just saying that to make you feel better. The ones that actually work and do it at warp speed are a gamut of hair, skin and makeup finds that will suit a variety of beauty enthusiasts; from the lazy beauty to the makeup junkie.
Check out the 13 fast-acting products we swear by below.
Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Root Relief
Apple cider vinegar is renowned for its antimicrobial benefits and when combined with other cooling agents like peppermint oil, it's the ultimate relief for an itchy scalp. The best part about this easy-to-apply (hello, nozzle applicator!) formula? You don't have to rinse it out.
$4.99; at Sally Beauty
Fenty Beauty Freestyle Killawatt Highlighter
The hype is real with Rihanna's hero product. Besides the fact that it's available in a variety of incredibly inclusive shades, it also doesn't require more than a swipe to be seen. No setting spray or weird makeup hacks needed with this one!
$34; at Fenty Beauty
Glossier Boy Brow
There's a reason you see this all over your Instagram feed. Whether your brows are non-existent or just need a little grooming, this all-in-one formula makes it unbelievably easy to thicken and add a little tint to your hairs. We keep this in our purse at all times.
$16; at Glossier
Joico Hair Shake Texturizing Spray
Those who swear by heat styling and like to add a little extra volume to their hairstyle will grow to love this spritz. The liquid-to-powder formula dries in a flash and makes your hair feel thicker than it did seconds before. It's like a dry shampoo, but better!
$17.99; at Loxa Beauty
Lash Star Full Control Lash Sculpting Mascara
Everyone has their favorite formula, but we promise this one beats it. The two-sided tube includes a tightline brush that curls and separates the lashes while a second curved brush coats them in a thickening mascara that won't clump. You won't believe how long and luscious your lashes look afterward.
$35; at Lash Star Beauty
Madam C.J. Walker Jamaican Black Castor & Murumuri Oil Butter Creme
If you have textured strands and want to decrease that annoying film of frizz while your hair dries, this is your new go-to! Part moisturizer and part definer, this quick-absorbing cream will make your hair look smoother and shinier almost immediately after applying. Pro-tip: results look best when applied to wet or damp hair.
$26; at Sephora
Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Foundation
Besides the fact that it's offered in 40 different shades, MUFE's cult favorite foundation is made with hyaluronic (aka moisture) spheres that make it smooth and comfortable to wear. Also, a little goes a very long way, so you don't need to worry about running out.
$43; at Make Up For Ever
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
When you're running low on sleep, but have a major morning meeting, the last thing you want to see are puffy bags under your eyes. These cooling patches are made with an enormous amount of hyaluronic acid, which retains up to 1000 times its weight in water. This means those parched areas are getting the ample moisture they need to calm and return to their original shape. Stock up stat!
$52; at Peter Thomas Roth
Saje Natural Wellness Fortify Oil
We're well into the fall season and if your body is under the transitional weather attack, a little essential oil will bring you back to life. This vegan formula is made with menthol ingredients that will calm irritation around the throat. Rub onto the neck before bed and breathe in the cooling formula to make sleeping a whole lot easier. It's the easy solve for those who don't like taking over-the-counter meds.
$39.95; at Saje Natural Wellness
Sara Happ The Lip Scrub
Ever drink a few glasses of red wine and notice a red ring form around the inside of your lips? This exfoliator is small enough for your purse and the perfect way to quickly erase all evidence of your wine in seconds. It also leaves your pout feeling softer than a baby's bottom and smells good enough to eat.
$22; at Sara Happ
Big Sexy Hair Weatherproof Humidity Resistant Spray
Suitable for all hair textures, this non-sticky spritz is that before-you-walk-out-the-door essential that everyone needs on their vanity. The polymers in the formula attach themselves to your strands post-styling, ensuring that it won't fall out of place when you step outside. Crunchy curls, be gone!
$18.95; at Ulta
Starskin 7-Second Morning Mask
Whether you're hungover, on a vacation or simply low on time, these all-in-one pads will cut your skin care routine down to one minute...literally! Each one is soaked in a serum made of Korean-inspired ingredients that brighten and plump the skin. Use the bumpy front side to massage, exfoliate and tone. The softer side is for moisturizing and priming before makeup application.
$30; at Barneys New York
Viva Liberata Ten Minute Tan
This organic, rapid-acting lotion should be applied with a mit ten minutes before you get in the shower. After that, a natural-looking tan will appear in 4-6 hours, minus all of the messy clean-up. We'd say this beats sitting in a tanning booth.
$39; at Viva Liberata
