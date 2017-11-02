The Fast Face Masks You Can Rinse Off in 10 Minutes or Less

Indulgence comes in many forms, but sometimes, we need it on a time crunch. The world of masking is synonymous with this idea that we should slow down to experience whichever product we’re using. And although it seems great in theory, the reality is that life can get in the way.
There are a myriad of circumstances that delay our self-care rituals, so when push comes to shove, we need an alternative that won’t make us feel guilty about not slowing down. Face masks with a short waiting time are the easiest solve and a little slice of skin care heaven.
They’re chock full of the ingredients our skin needs to thrive, easy to apply and even easier to rinse off. Ahead, we’ve gathered nine of the best-selling ones worthy of space on your vanity.
Dior Hydra Life Glow Better Fresh Jelly Mask
This three minute gel mask doubles as a gentle scrub, infused with citrus fruit extracts and apricot kernels, to revitalize and brighten dull skin.
$69, at Dior
Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask
The kombucha in this age-defying formula helps soften the appearance of wrinkles over time, while lychee seed extract promotes collagen production. Apply 2-3 times a week about five minutes to see results over time.
$92, at Fresh
Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask
This calming, five minute mask is the ultimate hangover skin cure after a night of rocking heavy makeup.
$45, at Kiehl's
Korres Wild Rose Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial
A nighttime mask that utilizes wild rose oil and Vitamin C to moisturize and brighten skin. The best part? You don't have to rinse it off!
$48, at Korres
Origins 10 Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin
Absorbent zinc oxide and calming camphor combine to sop up oil and sweep away dead cells in record time.
$27, at Origins
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Exfoliating Clay Mask
The white clay, salicylic acid and natural exfoliants in this 5-10 minute mask are a cleansing magnet for blackheads and pimples.
$18, at Philosophy
Peter Thomas Roth Sulfur Masque
Apply this medicated mask to clean skin for 10 minutes to target blemishes and blackheads. The hero ingredient- 10% sulfur - absorbs excess oil while sweeping away skin debris.
$47, at Peter Thomas Roth
Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask
Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, this 10 minute treatment reduces inflammation and irritation.
$38, at Ren Skincare
Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Hydration
This K-beauty fave utilizes egg yolk and egg white extract to nourish and reduce the appearance of oil on the skin.
$6, at Sephora
