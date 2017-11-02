StyleCaster
The Fast Face Masks You Can Rinse Off in 10 Minutes or Less

by
Photo: STYLECASTER

Indulgence comes in many forms, but sometimes, we need it on a time crunch. The world of masking is synonymous with this idea that we should slow down to experience whichever product we’re using. And although it seems great in theory, the reality is that life can get in the way.

MORE: The Cutting Edge Face Masks That Warrant a Shameless Selfie or Two

There are a myriad of circumstances that delay our self-care rituals, so when push comes to shove, we need an alternative that won’t make us feel guilty about not slowing down. Face masks with a short waiting time are the easiest solve and a little slice of skin care heaven.

MORE: In-Flight Masks That Are Worth a Little Embarassment

They’re chock full of the ingredients our skin needs to thrive, easy to apply and even easier to rinse off. Ahead, we’ve gathered nine of the best-selling ones worthy of space on your vanity.

STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Dior Jelly Mask
Dior Hydra Life Glow Better Fresh Jelly Mask

This three minute gel mask doubles as a gentle scrub, infused with citrus fruit extracts and apricot kernels, to revitalize and brighten dull skin.

$69, at Dior

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Fresh Black Tea Mask
Fresh Black Tea Instant Perfecting Mask

The kombucha in this age-defying formula helps soften the appearance of wrinkles over time, while lychee seed extract promotes collagen production. Apply 2-3 times a week about five minutes to see results over time.

$92, at Fresh

Photo: fresh
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Kiehl's Hydration Masque
Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask

This calming, five minute mask is the ultimate hangover skin cure after a night of rocking heavy makeup.

$45, at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Korres Face Mask
Korres Wild Rose Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial

A nighttime mask that utilizes wild rose oil and Vitamin C to moisturize and brighten skin. The best part? You don't have to rinse it off!

$48, at Korres

Photo: Korres
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Origins 10 Minute Mask
Origins 10 Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin

Absorbent zinc oxide and calming camphor combine to sop up oil and sweep away dead cells in record time.

$27, at Origins

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Philosophy Purity Mask
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Exfoliating Clay Mask

The white clay, salicylic acid and natural exfoliants in this 5-10 minute mask are a cleansing magnet for blackheads and pimples.

$18, at Philosophy

Photo: Philosophy
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Peter Thomas Roth Sulfur Masque
Peter Thomas Roth Sulfur Masque

Apply this medicated mask to clean skin for 10 minutes to target blemishes and blackheads. The hero ingredient- 10% sulfur - absorbs excess oil while sweeping away skin debris.

$47, at Peter Thomas Roth

Photo: Peter Thomas Roth
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Ren Face Mask
Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask

Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, this 10 minute treatment reduces inflammation and irritation.

$38, at Ren Skincare

Photo: Ren Skincare
STYLECASTER | Fast Face Masks | Too Cool for School Egg Mask
Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Hydration

This K-beauty fave utilizes egg yolk and egg white extract to nourish and reduce the appearance of oil on the skin.

$6, at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool for School

