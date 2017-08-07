The Fall Makeup Trends We’re So Excited About

In case the humidity didn’t notify you, we’ve just entered the hottest, sweatiest month of the year. But, lucky for the warm-weather haters of the world, summer’s final countdown means one thing: Fall is officially on the horizon. So, as we use our setting sprays and frizz-tamers to their very last drops, we’ve started stalking every single fall makeup trend to determine which products we’ll need to load up on in the coming weeks.

But unlike the natural-looking, no-makeup makeup movement we’ve seen this season, fall is all about bold-ass colors and statements. We’re talking about thick, heavy eyeliner and bright, vibrant eyeshadows that are so damn cool, you’ll forget all about that nude lipstick you’ve worn every day this summer. Ahead, we rounded up the absolute prettiest fall makeup trends we’re looking forward to, along with product recommendations to get the ball rolling on creating the look yourself.