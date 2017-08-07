The Fall Makeup Trends We’re So Excited About

In case the humidity didn’t notify you, we’ve just entered the hottest, sweatiest month of the year. But, lucky for the warm-weather haters of the world, summer’s final countdown means one thing: Fall is officially on the horizon. So, as we use our setting sprays and frizz-tamers to their very last drops, we’ve started stalking every single fall makeup trend to determine which products we’ll need to load up on in the coming weeks.
But unlike the natural-looking, no-makeup makeup movement we’ve seen this season, fall is all about bold-ass colors and statements. We’re talking about thick, heavy eyeliner and bright, vibrant eyeshadows that are so damn cool, you’ll forget all about that nude lipstick you’ve worn every day this summer. Ahead, we rounded up the absolute prettiest fall makeup trends we’re looking forward to, along with product recommendations to get the ball rolling on creating the look yourself.
Clumpy, Exaggerated Lashes
CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara, $7.49; at Walmart
Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $24; at Sephora
Bold, Bright Eyeshadow
Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Royal Blue, $24; at Sephora
Maybelline The City Mini Palette in Graffiti Pops, $9.99; at Maybelline
Plum Lips
Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Black Cherry, $4.99; at Target
Bare Minerals Statement Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Devious, $19; at Bare Minerals
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Damned, $27; at Nars
Heavy Smokey Eyes
NYX Black Eyeshadow Base, $6.99; at Ulta
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Jet Black, $22; at Stila
Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil, $23; at Sephora
Rose-Gold Cheeks and Lids
M.A.C. Powder Blush in Sunbasque, $23; at M.A.C.
E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette, $10; at E.l.f.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Rose Gold, $29; at Laura Mercier
