The Fall Makeup Trends We're So Excited About

The Fall Makeup Trends We're So Excited About

by
The Fall Makeup Trends We’re So Excited About
Photo: STYLECASTER/ImaxTree

In case the humidity didn’t notify you, we’ve just entered the hottest, sweatiest month of the year. But, lucky for the warm-weather haters of the world, summer’s final countdown means one thing: Fall is officially on the horizon. So, as we use our setting sprays and frizz-tamers to their very last drops, we’ve started stalking every single fall makeup trend to determine which products we’ll need to load up on in the coming weeks.

MORE: The 5 Best Beauty Products to Shop at Ulta in August

But unlike the natural-looking, no-makeup makeup movement we’ve seen this season, fall is all about bold-ass colors and statements. We’re talking about thick, heavy eyeliner and bright, vibrant eyeshadows that are so damn cool, you’ll forget all about that nude lipstick you’ve worn every day this summer. Ahead, we rounded up the absolute prettiest fall makeup trends we’re looking forward to, along with product recommendations to get the ball rolling on creating the look yourself.

Clumpy, Exaggerated Lashes
Clumpy, Exaggerated Lashes
Photo: ImaxTree
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara
Clumpy, Exaggerated Lashes

CoverGirl Total Tease Full + Long + Refined Mascara, $7.49; at Walmart

Photo: CoverGirl
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
Clumpy, Exaggerated Lashes

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
Bold, Bright Eyeshadow
Bold, Bright Eyeshadow
Photo: ImaxTree
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Royal Blue
Bold, Bright Eyeshadow

Milk Makeup Eye Pigment in Royal Blue, $24; at Sephora

Photo: Milk Makeup
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Urban Decay Eyeshadow in 1985
Bold, Bright Eyeshadow

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in 1985, $19; at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Maybelline the City Mini Palette in Graffiti Pops
Bold, Bright Eyeshadow

Maybelline The City Mini Palette in Graffiti Pops, $9.99; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Plum Lips
Plum Lips
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Black Cherry
Plum Lips

Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Black Cherry, $4.99; at Target

Photo: Milani
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Bare Minerals Statement Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Devious
Plum Lips

Bare Minerals Statement Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Devious, $19; at Bare Minerals

Photo: Bare Minerals
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Damned
Plum Lips

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Damned, $27; at Nars

Photo: Nars
Heavy Smokey Eyes
Heavy Smokey Eyes
Photo: ImaxTree
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: NYX Black Eyeshadow Base
Heavy Smokey Eyes

NYX Black Eyeshadow Base, $6.99; at Ulta

Photo: NYX
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Jet Black
Heavy Smokey Eyes

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Jet Black, $22; at Stila

Photo: Stila
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil
Heavy Smokey Eyes

Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo Pencil, $23; at Sephora

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Rose-Gold Cheeks and Lids
Rose-Gold Cheeks and Lids
Photo: ImaxTree
Rose-Gold Cheeks and Lids
Rose-Gold Cheeks and Lids

M.A.C. Powder Blush in Sunbasque, $23; at M.A.C.

Photo: M.A.C.
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette
Rose-Gold Cheeks and Lids

E.l.f. Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette, $10; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Fall Makeup Trends We’re *So* Excited About: Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Rose Gold
Rose-Gold Cheeks and Lids

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Rose Gold, $29; at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier

