30 Gorgeous Fall Hairstyles to Try Now

What's hot
by
Though it was starting to feel like it might never happen, fall is finally a few short weeks away. That means two things: You can actually arrive to work without sweat dripping down your face and outfit, and it’s time to start giving a shit about your hair again. But if you’re anything like us, you’ve gotten so used to throwing your hair into a DGAF bun for the last three months that the thought of styling your hair in a polished, intentional way is a little daunting.

So, we decided to make the transition a little easier. We scanned the best of fall street style for super-pretty yet easy hairstyles you’ll be into all season long. From big, messy braids to sleek, gelled-back looks, you might even want to get a jump on trying these 30 styles even though fall isn’t technically here yet.

Fall Hair Inspiration-brown hair in bun
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown highlighted curly hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde hair in fishtail braid
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde and black hair in ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-dirty blonde hair with black headband
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde hair in ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-short brown hair with bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-big brown curly hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde hair in low bun
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-ombre wavy hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde wavy hair with braid in back
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-black curly hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown hair in bun with bangs
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-wavy brown hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-gray hair half up bun
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown wet hair look
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde straight hair with braid on side
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-black curly hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown hair pulled back with scarf
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde hair pulled back in bun
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-straight brown hair in ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-straight red hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-straight brown hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown lob
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-pulled back brown hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-short blonde hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown curly hair
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown pixie cut
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-blonde hair with side french braid
Photo: Getty Images
Fall Hair Inspiration-brown hair with two dutch braids
Photo: Getty Images

