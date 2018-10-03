StyleCaster
12 Expert-Approved Hair Color Trends to Try This Fall

12 Expert-Approved Hair Color Trends to Try This Fall

Design: Allison Kahler.

It’s official, y’all: As of September 22, summer was a wrap and fall is in full swing. But cooler temps don’t have to be a drag. It means we have the opportunity to usher in a new wave of autumn looks—including fierce hair hues inspired by the shades of the season. Although we previously predicted what would be in for 2018, we spoke to four lauded experts to get the official seal of approval on what hair colors are hot (and what’s not).

Before you jump out the window, our experts remind us to take it slow—especially if this is your first time experimenting with color. “If you’re new to the dye game, try to not go more than one or two shades lighter from your natural color [at first],” says celebrity colorist and co-owner of Mare Salon, Denis De Souza, who works with Brie Larson, Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis and Ashlee Simpson. “It’s better to [start with] baby steps to see how your hair reacts to color, rather than having a tragic experience and having to go through an expensive color correction!”

On the flip side, celebrity hairstylist/colorist Takisha Sturdivant—who works with Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union and Maya Rudolph—has an easy hack to see if you’ll love your new hue before you make the major commitment—wigs! “You can try different colors and put it against your skin tone to see what’s best for you,” she says. “Or try on different colored wigs [for my vibrant shades] to see what you’d potentially look like!”

Keep clicking to see what 12 hues made the cut—and what to tell your colorist at your next appointment!

 

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Bright Copper
Bright Copper

“I get a lot of requests for various copper shades like Jillian Hervey (from Lion Babe) or Issa Rae,” says color director at Hair Rules Salon Jaxcee, who counts Amanda Seales, Anika Noni Rose, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Debra Lee as clients.

Rihanna performing during the Today Show summer concert series.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Brilliant Blondes
Brilliant Blondes

“Celebrities like Beyoncé are inspiring women of color to play around with blonde shades,” says Jaxcee. “I think women of color are interested in blonde now more than ever, because so many of us are natural. Being natural makes it possible to  experiment with lighter more bold shades without the worry of having the extreme chemical damage that can occur when doing color work on relaxed hair.”

Laverne Cox at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Bright Amethyst
Bright Amethyst

"Crystals and gemstones are also giving people major color inspiration right now,” says Jaxcee. “I recently gave my client amethyst-inspired hair.”

Jessica Williams at the Broadway opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Shades of Blue
Shades of Blue

“Dark blue tones are having a moment this year,” says Jaxcee. “Everything from smokey blue grays to dark denim are trending.”

Nicole Richie at the AOL Fall Programming launch party.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Icy Platinum Blonde
Icy Platinum Blonde

Ice, ice baby (as in platinum). If you want to make a statement, this is the way to go. It’s pure drama and it’s very sexy for fall,” says celebrity colorist and co-owner of Mare Salon Denis De Souza, who works with Brie Larson, Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis and Ashlee Simpson.

Cara Delevingne at the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Copper Rose
Copper Rose

If you're going for a warm fiery look, this is the look for you,” says De Souza. “Take into consideration that red dyes have the largest color molecules, so they fade the fastest—use products that help delay the fading process in between salon visits like Joico Color Infuse Copper Shampoo.”

Karen Gillan at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Deep Brown (with Highlights)
Deep Brown (with Highlights)

“Leading into fall, brunettes should add more dimension with darker hues like a chocolate brown with sandy brown highlights,” says Sharon Dorram, master colorist at the Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon. “I love what we did with Priyanka Chopra the last time she was in my chair.”

Solange at the Grammy Awards.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Sable Brown
Sable Brown

Lustrous hair colors like Kendall Jenner’s is so dramatic on the right skin complexion for fall,” says Dorram. “[On the other hand] severe amber is so passé for 2018. The harsh tones between the two colors make hair look brittle and can easily make your skin tone look washed out.”

Kaia Gerber backstage during Milan Fashion Week.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Amber/Honey Highlights
Amber/Honey Highlights

“Amber and honey highlights will richen-up medium to light-brown hair like Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba,” says Dorram. “I love this color when it starts to get cooler, because it gives hints and flecks of lightness while reading brunette and is super flattering.”

Jennifer Garner at the premiere of Peppermint.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Statement Silver
Statement Silver

“This color combo (silver with dark roots) is hip and vibrant and you can dress up or down—Cynthia Erivo wore it well at TIFF,” explains celebrity hairstylist/colorist Takisha Sturdivant, who also works with Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Gabrielle Union and Maya Rudolph.

Amandla Stenberg at the Crystal + Lucy Awards.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Mousse

“Medium brown with dark roots brings life to a person. It’s a refreshing, sexy look,” shares Sturdivant. “Anne [Hathaway] looks so refreshing with her new color.”

Bella Hadid out and about in Paris.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Hair Color Trends | Baby Pink
Baby Pink

“[My product picks for maintaining bold color are] Shimmering Lights, L’Oréal Paris Elvive Color Vibrancy, Joico K-Pak Color and Oribe Shampoo for Beautiful Color,” adds Sturdivant.

Lily Allen at the Mercury Prize Albums of the Year launch.

