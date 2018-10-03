12 Expert-Approved Hair Color Trends to Try This Fall

It’s official, y’all: As of September 22, summer was a wrap and fall is in full swing. But cooler temps don’t have to be a drag. It means we have the opportunity to usher in a new wave of autumn looks—including fierce hair hues inspired by the shades of the season. Although we previously predicted what would be in for 2018, we spoke to four lauded experts to get the official seal of approval on what hair colors are hot (and what’s not).
Before you jump out the window, our experts remind us to take it slow—especially if this is your first time experimenting with color. “If you’re new to the dye game, try to not go more than one or two shades lighter from your natural color [at first],” says celebrity colorist and co-owner of Mare Salon, Denis De Souza, who works with Brie Larson, Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis and Ashlee Simpson. “It’s better to [start with] baby steps to see how your hair reacts to color, rather than having a tragic experience and having to go through an expensive color correction!”
On the flip side, celebrity hairstylist/colorist Takisha Sturdivant—who works with Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Gabrielle Union and Maya Rudolph—has an easy hack to see if you’ll love your new hue before you make the major commitment—wigs! “You can try different colors and put it against your skin tone to see what’s best for you,” she says. “Or try on different colored wigs [for my vibrant shades] to see what you’d potentially look like!”
Keep clicking to see what 12 hues made the cut—and what to tell your colorist at your next appointment!
Bright Copper
“I get a lot of requests for various copper shades like Jillian Hervey (from Lion Babe) or Issa Rae,” says color director at Hair Rules Salon Jaxcee, who counts Amanda Seales, Anika Noni Rose, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Debra Lee as clients.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV.
Rihanna performing during the Today Show summer concert series.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic.
Brilliant Blondes
“Celebrities like Beyoncé are inspiring women of color to play around with blonde shades,” says Jaxcee. “I think women of color are interested in blonde now more than ever, because so many of us are natural. Being natural makes it possible to experiment with lighter more bold shades without the worry of having the extreme chemical damage that can occur when doing color work on relaxed hair.”
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Laverne Cox at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival.
Bright Amethyst
"Crystals and gemstones are also giving people major color inspiration right now,” says Jaxcee. “I recently gave my client amethyst-inspired hair.”
James Devaney/GC Images.
Jessica Williams at the Broadway opening of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic.
Shades of Blue
“Dark blue tones are having a moment this year,” says Jaxcee. “Everything from smokey blue grays to dark denim are trending.”
Pierre Suu/Getty Images.
Nicole Richie at the AOL Fall Programming launch party.
Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
Icy Platinum Blonde
“Ice, ice baby (as in platinum). If you want to make a statement, this is the way to go. It’s pure drama and it’s very sexy for fall,” says celebrity colorist and co-owner of Mare Salon Denis De Souza, who works with Brie Larson, Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis and Ashlee Simpson.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Cara Delevingne at the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
Joe Maher/WireImage.
Copper Rose
“If you're going for a warm fiery look, this is the look for you,” says De Souza. “Take into consideration that red dyes have the largest color molecules, so they fade the fastest—use products that help delay the fading process in between salon visits like Joico Color Infuse Copper Shampoo.”
Jun Sato/WireImage.
Karen Gillan at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Deep Brown (with Highlights)
“Leading into fall, brunettes should add more dimension with darker hues like a chocolate brown with sandy brown highlights,” says Sharon Dorram, master colorist at the Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger Salon. “I love what we did with Priyanka Chopra the last time she was in my chair.”
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row.
Solange at the Grammy Awards.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Sable Brown
“Lustrous hair colors like Kendall Jenner’s is so dramatic on the right skin complexion for fall,” says Dorram. “[On the other hand] severe amber is so passé for 2018. The harsh tones between the two colors make hair look brittle and can easily make your skin tone look washed out.”
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Kaia Gerber backstage during Milan Fashion Week.
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images.
Amber/Honey Highlights
“Amber and honey highlights will richen-up medium to light-brown hair like Jennifer Garner and Jessica Alba,” says Dorram. “I love this color when it starts to get cooler, because it gives hints and flecks of lightness while reading brunette and is super flattering.”
David Livingston/Getty Images.
Jennifer Garner at the premiere of Peppermint.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Statement Silver
“This color combo (silver with dark roots) is hip and vibrant and you can dress up or down—Cynthia Erivo wore it well at TIFF,” explains celebrity hairstylist/colorist Takisha Sturdivant, who also works with Kerry Washington, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Gabrielle Union and Maya Rudolph.
Tara Ziemba/WireImage.
Amandla Stenberg at the Crystal + Lucy Awards.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women in Film.
Chocolate Mousse
“Medium brown with dark roots brings life to a person. It’s a refreshing, sexy look,” shares Sturdivant. “Anne [Hathaway] looks so refreshing with her new color.”
Paul Morigi/Getty Images.
Bella Hadid out and about in Paris.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images.
Baby Pink
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images.
Lily Allen at the Mercury Prize Albums of the Year launch.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images.