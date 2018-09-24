The Hair and Makeup Trends to Try This Fall, According to the Experts

Blink and you missed summer. After a very brief three months, fall is back with its usual vengeance, which means it’s time to switch up our beauty routine. Besides adjusting our skin care rotation, a slew of trends-some recurring, some brand new-are poised to take over red carpets and Instagram feeds.
Though we rarely subscribe to beauty rules, having an insider’s look at what the hair and makeup experts are utilizing never hurt. In fact, it keeps us on our toes and motivates us to go beyond our everyday beauty choices.Ahead, some of the industry’s most renowned gurus share the trends they think are going to take off this fall and beyond, along with a recommendation for actually pulling it off.
Metallic Accents
“I think we’re going to see a lot of metallic accents this fall, especially with nails and makeup. I suggest adding a touch of 'Ceremony of Secrets' from Smith & Cult to any mani to spice it up and make it on trend.” -Sarah Bland, Smith & Cult Beauty Ambassador and celebrity nail artist
Bold Eyes
"If you’re like me and love a bold eye, try a soft smokey eye using Hourglass’s Graphik Eyeshadow Palette in Vista and our NEW Caution Extreme Lash Mascara. The palette has the perfect shades for fall including burnt orange, moss green, shimmery brown and matte black. Caution will complete the look by giving intense volume and a lift to your lash."-Chanel Temple, Global Makeup Artist for Hourglass Cosmetics
Dark Lips
"Fall is the perfect time to play with darker eye and lip looks. If you’re a bit more timid when it comes to wearing a dark lip, I’d recommend testing the waters with a lipstick that a bit more sheer like Hourglass’s GIRL Lip Stylo. I love using my finger to blot a bit of 'Warrior', a deep plum shade, into my lips. The great thing about the formula is that you can layer it if you want more payoff." -Chanel Temple, Global Makeup Artist for Hourglass Cosmetics
Braids and Ponytails
"I think we will see more braided crown styles as well as double ponytails. Easy hairstyles that can take you from day to night easily." -Felicia Leatherwood, celebrity hairstylist for Issa Rae, Lena Waithe and more
Glossy, Straight Hair
Chocolate-y Nudes
“I think chocolate-y nudes are going to be a hot color for fall and is a trend that everyone can pull off. Everyone tends to go more into the neutral family for makeup once the weather gets a little colder. We also do this with fashion too, wearing darker colors like black, burgundy, brown/tan and so forth. I am loving the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Les Chocolat Liquid Lipsticks right now. They come in a couple nude shades, as well as some with more pink/red hues. I especially like the shade Dose of Cocoa.
It is a pinkish-brown lip color and good for all skin tones. You can also play with a variety of tones within the neutral family, using more terracotta and brown shades on the eyes, paired with Voluminous Original Mascara in Burgundy for a subtle pop on the lashes and finishing with the more pinky-brown on the lips.” -Sir John, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Makeup Artist
Extended Tan
"With fall just around the corner, you can say goodbye to your sun-kissed tan. Or do you have to? Applying a great bronzer ensures you keep your fabulous tan throughout the fall season. I would recommend using a large powder brush to create a 3-shaped motion across your face. Start at your hairline, then slowly drag your powder brush to the temples of your face, towards the bottom of your cheekbones and end at your jawline.
This will create that gorgeous summer glow, which we don’t want to say goodbye to. To achieve this look, I recommend NARS’ award-winning Bronzing Powder. This product creates the look of perfectly sun-kissed skin and is great for every skin tone." -Sheena Sujan, Celebrity Makeup Expert
Dewy Glow
"There’s nothing better than a dewy glow this fall season. As the temperature drops, your skin may feel flaky. It is very important to keep your face hydrated when it is cold outside and the heater is blasting. A rich day/night cream packed with essential oils, fruit extracts, and cocoa butter will help your skin retain moisture and mitigate the harsh effects of the cool weather.
To achieve this look, I would recommend Youth to the People’s Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream, which is powered by adaptogenic herbs and mushrooms." -Sheena Sujan, Celebrity Makeup Expert
Bright Blonde Shades
“Fashion show runways were my inspiration for my favorite fall hair trend this year—bright, ashy blonde shades—a style that will be extremely popular this season! To avoid yellowing or brassiness for blondes and enrich darker hair colors without the use of harsh chemicals, try the new Bella Spirit Indigo Toning Cleansing Conditioner.
It will control warmth and brighten the cool tones in all hair colors! This formula combines the properties of WEN’s innovative Cleansing Conditioner with exclusive Herbal Botanical Waters, Amino Acids, Peptides, and antioxidant rich Four Tea Complex to help strengthen and protect strands.” –Chaz Dean, Founder of WEN Hair & Body Care
