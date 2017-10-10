31 Essential Fall Beauty Deals to Shop That Are $10 or Less

Don’t get us wrong, we love to relish in a pricey beauty splurge every now and then—but there’s really nothing in life more satisfying than a great beauty steal that you can re-buy again and again without batting an eye. The thrill of the hunt might have something to do with it. Finding those little diamond in the rough deals can take work (albeit work that we’re happy to perform)—so when you find a really amazing product, it’s extra special.

And sometimes the best beauty finds aren’t nestled in the crevices of the internet or that sketch beauty supply store your aunt totally swore by in the ’80s, but rather, they’re hiding in plain sight—like, directly across from the checkout counter. Save your cash for the holidays: 7 STYLECASTER editors dished on the fall beauty products around $10 they swear by, including a suede lipstick that rivals its luxe predecessor, the skin-care winners we go back to every time, and hair mask that one curly-haired editor buys in bulk. 31 $10 winners, ahead!

Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.