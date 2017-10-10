31 Essential Fall Beauty Deals to Shop That Are $10 or Less

Don’t get us wrong, we love to relish in a pricey beauty splurge every now and then—but there’s really nothing in life more satisfying than a great beauty steal that you can re-buy again and again without batting an eye. The thrill of the hunt might have something to do with it. Finding those little diamond in the rough deals can take work (albeit work that we’re happy to perform)—so when you find a really amazing product, it’s extra special.
And sometimes the best beauty finds aren’t nestled in the crevices of the internet or that sketch beauty supply store your aunt totally swore by in the ’80s, but rather, they’re hiding in plain sight—like, directly across from the checkout counter. Save your cash for the holidays: 7 STYLECASTER editors dished on the fall beauty products around $10 they swear by, including a suede lipstick that rivals its luxe predecessor, the skin-care winners we go back to every time, and hair mask that one curly-haired editor buys in bulk. 31 $10 winners, ahead!
Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.
Maybelline Facestudio Master Strobing Stick Illuminating Highlighter
“This chubby little stick is like highlighting for dummies: you just swipe it across your cheekbones, orbital bones, cupid’s bow and down the bridge of your nose, massage in the creamy formula and instantly start glowing like you’ve been lit from within.”–Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Walmart
Rimmel The Only One Lipstick
“This is hands down my favorite drugstore lipstick. It has a great creamy, matte finish and stays on for hours.”–Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Walgreens
CoverGirl truNaked Roses Eyeshadow Palette
“I recently switched over to this rose-gold shadow palette from a pricier designer compact and am already scraping the bottom of my go-to base color’s pan. The warm undertones make these really flattering neutrals for practically any skin tone, and they all wear really well.”–Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Walmart
Batiste Dry Shampoo Original
“I like to wash my curls less frequently when the weather gets cooler (cold air=dry curls), so dry shampoo becomes by BFF. This drugstore dry shampoo is powdery as hell, which is a good thing, because it actually soaks up the oil, rather than just texturizing my hair.”–Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
Ulta
Leaders Cosmetics Moisturizing Recovery Mask
“I truly believe these masks keep my skin from falling off in the winter. When it’s a tundra outside, I use them every single night.”–Lauren Caruso, site director
Leaders Cosmetics
Heritage Store Rosewater with Atomizer
“This is something that makeup artist Robin Black got me hooked on, and I must say it’s probably the best on the market. Also, that pink bottle.”–Christina Grasso, social media manager
Walgreens
CoverGirl Lash Blast Fusion Mascara
"I love this mascara—I’ve sworn by it since high school. It will not budge all day—even on particularly hot, humid NYC afternoons—and always makes me look instantly more well-rested." –Bibi Deitz, news editor
Burt’s Bees Original Beeswax Lip Balm
“Anyone who knows me knows that I’m genuinely obsessed with this hydrating lip balm, to the point where I panic if I don’t have one near me. Currently, I have two tubes in my purse, two in my desk, one in my nightstand, another in the kitchen, and one in my gym bag. Like I said—obsessed.”–Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
Burt's Bees
Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy
“Way under $10 and one of my favorite of the (ten, give or take) lip balms, sticks, and glosses I have in my bag at any given time.”–Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Target
Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve
“This salve never gets old because it works moisturizing wonders on all types of dry skin in a pinch, from lips and hands to elbows. Plus, it smells amazing.”–Hannah Hickok, deputy editor
Sephora
Kiko Milano Precision Eyeliner
“OK, this is a little over $10, but it's absolutely the best liquid eyeliner I have ever used. Always produces a perfect line, stays on as long as you need it to.”–Samantha Gilbert, editorial intern
Kiko Milano
Nuance Salma Hayak Blue Agave Curls Hair Mask
“I’m basically an unofficial spokesperson for this product. Nothing leaves my curls softer or more moisturized.”–Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
CVS
Big Sexy Hair Powder Play
"I’m basically the poster girl for Big Sexy Hair’s Powder Play at this point. It’s my dessert-island product for the way it gives my lifeless, flat hair enough grit and volume to look full all day.” –Lauren Caruso, site director
Amazon
Essie Nail Polish in Petal Pushers
"When in doubt about what nail polish to use, I usually go with an always-chic shade of Essie gray.”–Hannah Hickok, deputy editor
essie
Simple Micellar Cleansing Water
“I’ve been known to not wear makeup just so I don’t have to deal with taking it off, so this magic in a bottle, which melts everything away in seconds, is a stable in my beauty stash.”–Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Walgreens
CoverGirl Perfect Blend Eyeliner in Black Brown
“I’m more of a liquid liner fan for the summer, since liquid formulas tend to be longer-lasting, but as soon as the humidity drops for winter, I break out a smoky eye. This pencil liner is precise yet creamy, and it gives you a good 30 seconds of blending time before it sets all day.”–Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
CoverGirl
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes
"Perfect for when you're too lazy to use liquid makeup remover." –Corinna Wong, editorial intern
Neutrogena
Maybelline Baby Lips Electro in Pink Shock
"When I want a hot pink lip, Baby Lips Electro in Pink Shock actually rivals my favorite Chanel lipstick when it comes to both color and comfort—and it’s obviously much more wallet-friendly.”–Hannah Hickok, deputy editor
Amazon
Essie Nail Polish Plums
"Of all the drugstore nail polishes, I like Essie the best: great colors, smooth finish, and just the right consistancy for easy application. This plum polish is the perfect fall shade." –Bibi Deitz, news editor
Olay Complete All-Day Moisturizer with SPF
“This was the first moisturizer I ever used it was something my Mom turned me on to in junior high. I’ve tried countless others and always come back to this one. It’s a classic.”–Christina Grasso, social media manager
Target
Kiko Milano Longeyes Plus Active Mascara
“The best mascara for the times when extra-volume, extra-curl, extra-bold isn’t appropriate. It’s the perfect mix of just enough eye drama while still being low key.”–Samantha Gilbert, editorial intern
Kiko Milano
Maybelline Volum’Express The Falsises Waterprof Mascara
“I only wear waterproof mascara for obvious reasons, and this one's my favorite! When I was abroad last semester, I ran out of my only tube and couldn’t find it anywhere. Safe to say, when I got back to the U.S. I was extremely happy to be reunited with it.” –Corinna Wong, editorial intern
Ulta
Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil
"An essential part of any at-home manicure (and great for extra hydration between manis in the winter).”–Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Target
Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Hibiscus
“My favorite daily go-to when I want a little more than a basic Chapstick, but not a full on lip color. It’s comfortable, hydrating, and the colors are perfectly subtle. My fav is Hibiscus.”–Samantha Gilbert, editorial intern
Burt's Bees
St. Ives Smooth and Glow Apricot Hydration Spray
“I’m pretty lazy and also like to hit the snooze button one too many times. This spray body lotion indulges me on both accounts by making moisturizing next to effortless and speeding up my morning routine.”–Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Walmart
NYX Cosmetics Soft Matte Lip Cream
“The most comfortable matte lipstick, hands down. The price is almost too good because if you’re me, it causes you to go out and buy every color. My favorites are Stockholm and Cannes.”–Samantha Gilbert, editorial intern
Ulta
The Face Shop REAL NATURE Face Mask Acai Berry
“Acai bowls are delicious—so why not put them on your face? This mask contains fruit extracts from acai berries, a natural antioxidant, so it softens and firms.” –Corinna Wong, editorial intern
The Face Shop
My Beauty Diary Black Pearl Mask
"I used this the other night and had two separate people tell me I looked glowy the next day. Plus, Amazon Prime! Best thing I ever tacked on to a dish-soap purchase.” –Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Maybelline Baby Lips Pink Glow Lip Balm in My Pink
"I always rave about Baby Lips, because it’s the best. I discovered it when my perennially stylish friend swiped it on one day after brunch, and her lips looked instantly fuller. I’ve never looked back. I literally always have it on me. This particular color, the unfortunately named “My Pink,” is my fave." –Bibi Deitz, news editor
Alba Botanica Emollient Sunscreen Pure Lavender SPF 45
"This sunscreen is my jam. I don’t always take the time to use a lotion-based SPF—I prefer sprays—but if my skin’s feeling dry, I’ll take a few minutes and use this head-to-toe before hitting the beach. It smells amazing—and it leaves my skin super soft. Plus, it’s all-natural." –Bibi Deitz, news editor