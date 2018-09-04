The Fall Beauty Launches That Should Be on Your Radar

There may be a few more hot days on our September calendar, but by month’s end, fall will have arrived. And along with that will be a slew of new products to try. We’ve already waxed poetic about the multi-colored paints we’ll be adorning our nails in this season, and thankfully, the gamut doesn’t end there.
Our hair and skin needs are also being met with new fragrances, face masks and, of course, makeup to play and experiment with. And although we don’t have every single one listed here, this carefully curated list includes what we think are the must-try options. Take your pick.
Jo by Jo Loves Fragrance
The newest scent from the founder of Jo Malone is a blend of grapefruit, lime, black pepper and cedarwood notes.
$175 at Jo Loves
NARS Climax Mascara
Not to be confused with the brand's "Orgasm" line, this new mascara promises to deliver buildable volume without clumping or smudging.
$24 at NARS Cosmetics
Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum
If you've got sensitive skin, and retinol tends to leave you red and irritated, this plant-based formula, made with bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol, is your new saving grace.
$58 at Ole Henriksen
Savor Beauty Pumpkin Enzyme Peel
Dealing with dark spots and generally unhealthy skin? This at-home peel is made with 5 percent lactic acid, pumpkin enzymes, amino acids, and beta-carotene for gentle yet effective exfoliation.
$80 at Savor Beauty
Algenist ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Mask
This mint-green mask morphs into a pink hue upon application, while alguronic acid, a chemical derived from algae, clarifies the skin.
$38 at Algenist
Ardell Beauty Faux Mink Multi-Layering Mascara
No falsies needed after using just one swipe of this smudge-proof formula on short, flat lashes.
$12.99 at Sally Beauty
Bath & Body Works Bright Autumn Blooms Body Cream
The newest fall line from the brand includes this body lotion, along with a shower gel and fragrance mist.
$13.50 at Bath & Body Works
Jane Iredale Triple Luxe Long Lasting Naturally Moist Lipstick
No need to sacrifice intense color payoff for clean ingredients, thanks to this luxurious lippie that combines both.
$35 at Jane Iredale
Kerastase Resistance Masque Extentioniste Hair Mask
The new Resistance Collection includes this luxe hair mask, made with creatine and ceramides to both penetrate the follicle for inside-out healing and re-cover the surface of each strand.
$59 at Kerastase Paris
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder — Glow
The brand's cult-favorite setting powder now comes in a formula that not only brightens the skin, but doubles the wear of foundation without adding height or extra texture.
$38 at Laura Mercier
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Ultra Matte Lipsticks
The latest lippie drop from the mass-market brand is this line of nude-toned, lightweight colors that feel comfortable to wear and deliver a boost of hydration.
$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris
