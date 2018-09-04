The Fall Beauty Launches That Should Be on Your Radar

There may be a few more hot days on our September calendar, but by month’s end, fall will have arrived. And along with that will be a slew of new products to try. We’ve already waxed poetic about the multi-colored paints we’ll be adorning our nails in this season, and thankfully, the gamut doesn’t end there.

Our hair and skin needs are also being met with new fragrances, face masks and, of course, makeup to play and experiment with. And although we don’t have every single one listed here, this carefully curated list includes what we think are the must-try options. Take your pick.