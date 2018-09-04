StyleCaster
The Fall Beauty Launches That Should Be on Your Radar

The Fall Beauty Launches That Should Be on Your Radar

The Fall Beauty Launches That Should Be on Your Radar
Photo: ImaxTree. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

There may be a few more hot days on our September calendar, but by month’s end, fall will have arrived. And along with that will be a slew of new products to try. We’ve already waxed poetic about the multi-colored paints we’ll be adorning our nails in this season, and thankfully, the gamut doesn’t end there.

Our hair and skin needs are also being met with new fragrances, face masks and, of course, makeup to play and experiment with. And although we don’t have every single one listed here, this carefully curated list includes what we think are the must-try options. Take your pick.

STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Jo by Jo Loves Fragrance
Jo by Jo Loves Fragrance

The newest scent from the founder of Jo Malone is a blend of grapefruit, lime, black pepper and cedarwood notes.

$175 at Jo Loves

Photo: Jo Loves
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | NARS Climax Mascara
NARS Climax Mascara

Not to be confused with the brand's "Orgasm" line, this new mascara promises to deliver buildable volume without clumping or smudging.

$24 at NARS Cosmetics

Photo: NARS
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum
Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum

If you've got sensitive skin, and retinol tends to leave you red and irritated, this plant-based formula, made with bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol, is your new saving grace.

$58 at Ole Henriksen

Photo: Ole Henriksen
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Savor Beauty Pumpkin Enzyme Peel
Savor Beauty Pumpkin Enzyme Peel

Dealing with dark spots and generally unhealthy skin? This at-home peel is made with 5 percent lactic acid, pumpkin enzymes, amino acids, and beta-carotene for gentle yet effective exfoliation.

$80 at Savor Beauty

Photo: Savor Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Algenist ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Mask
Algenist ALIVE Prebiotic Balancing Mask

This mint-green mask morphs into a pink hue upon application, while alguronic acid, a chemical derived from algae, clarifies the skin.

$38 at Algenist

Photo: Algenist
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Ardell Beauty Faux Mink Multi-Layering Mascara
Ardell Beauty Faux Mink Multi-Layering Mascara

No falsies needed after using just one swipe of this smudge-proof formula on short, flat lashes.

$12.99 at Sally Beauty

Photo: Ardell Beauty
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Bath & Body Works Bright Autumn Blooms Body Cream
Bath & Body Works Bright Autumn Blooms Body Cream

The newest fall line from the brand includes this body lotion, along with a shower gel and fragrance mist.

$13.50 at Bath & Body Works

Photo: Bath & Body Works
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Jane Iredale Triple Luxe Long Lasting Naturally Moist Lipstick
Jane Iredale Triple Luxe Long Lasting Naturally Moist Lipstick

No need to sacrifice intense color payoff for clean ingredients, thanks to this luxurious lippie that combines both.

$35 at Jane Iredale

Photo: Jane Iredale
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Kerastase Resistance Masque Extentioniste Hair Mask
Kerastase Resistance Masque Extentioniste Hair Mask

The new Resistance Collection includes this luxe hair mask, made with creatine and ceramides to both penetrate the follicle for inside-out healing and re-cover the surface of each strand.

$59 at Kerastase Paris

Photo: Kerastase Paris
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder – Glow
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder — Glow

The brand's cult-favorite setting powder now comes in a formula that not only brightens the skin, but doubles the wear of foundation without adding height or extra texture.

$38 at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier
STYLECASTER | Fall 2018 Beauty Launches | L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Ultra Matte Lipsticks
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Ultra Matte Lipsticks

The latest lippie drop from the mass-market brand is this line of nude-toned, lightweight colors that feel comfortable to wear and deliver a boost of hydration.

$9.99 at L'Oreal Paris

Photo: L’Oréal Paris

