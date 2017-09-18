StyleCaster
9 Fall Beauty Finds to Help You Nail the In-Between-Season Phase

9 Fall Beauty Finds to Help You Nail the In-Between-Season Phase

Photo: STYLECASTER/ImaxTree

Leaving summer behind means temporarily setting aside our bright pinks and deep bronzers—devastating, we know. And while we love the rich hues and cozy looks that come with cooler weather, fall can be a tricky time for fashion and beauty alike. With the weird, in-between weather, you’re never quite sure when you can officially rock a deep red lip or when to definitely switch your foundation to something lighter.

To ease the confusion, we’ve rounded up 9 super-versatile fall beauty must-haves—including a salve that can go anywhere on your body; our favorite new muted pink lipstick; the perfect warm-toned eyeshadow palette; a sleep mask to help you get your beauty Z’s in between busy fall days; and a nail polish that will swing you from Halloween to New Year’s.

Once you add these products to your cart, your post-summer blues will be a thing of the past.

Effortless Pink Lipstick

Burt's Bees Lipstick in Doused Rose, $9.19; at CVS

Photo: Burt's Bees
Warm Orange, Yellow and Maroon Eyeshadows

Anastasia Beverly Hills Subculture Eye Shadow Palette, $42; at Sephora.

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
Glittery Nail Polish

Essie Nail Polish in Dressed to the Nineties, $9; at Essie

Photo: Essie
Photo: ImaxTree
A Lighter Bronzer

The Matte Bronzing Veil in Desert Days, $48; at Revolve

Photo: Kevyn Aucoin
Salve For ALL the Cracks

Lauren's All Purpose Salve 6 oz. Glass Jar, $36; at Cap Beauty

Photo: Lauren's All Purpose
A Powerhouse Deep Red

Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Under My Thumb, $26; at Sephora

Photo: Nars
Photo: ImaxTree
Nighttime Masks

Good Night White Sleeping Mask, $10; at Peach and Lily 

Photo: Mizon
Bold Brows

NYX Professional Makeup Tinted Brow Mascara, $6.99; at Target

Photo: NYX
The Foundation to Round It All Out

Pür Bare It All 4-In-1 Skin-Perfecting Foundation, $39; at ULTA

Photo: Pür
Photo: ImaxTree

