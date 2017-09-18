9 Fall Beauty Finds to Help You Nail the In-Between-Season Phase

Leaving summer behind means temporarily setting aside our bright pinks and deep bronzers—devastating, we know. And while we love the rich hues and cozy looks that come with cooler weather, fall can be a tricky time for fashion and beauty alike. With the weird, in-between weather, you’re never quite sure when you can officially rock a deep red lip or when to definitely switch your foundation to something lighter.

To ease the confusion, we’ve rounded up 9 super-versatile fall beauty must-haves—including a salve that can go anywhere on your body; our favorite new muted pink lipstick; the perfect warm-toned eyeshadow palette; a sleep mask to help you get your beauty Z’s in between busy fall days; and a nail polish that will swing you from Halloween to New Year’s.

Once you add these products to your cart, your post-summer blues will be a thing of the past.