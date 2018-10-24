All of the Glitter Makeup Inspo You Need This Holiday Season and Beyond

By no means is glitter eyeshadow a new invention. In fact, up until pretty recently, it was totally out—the late 90s and early 2000s were well behind us, and we had no intention of turning back.
Until now.
Enter New York Fashion Week—specifically, the Spring 2019 season. Everywhere we turned, we were temporarily blinded by the light reflections from someone else’s eye makeup. And to be honest, we’re not even mad about it.
From Oscar de la Renta to Prada to Elie Saab, all the greatest runways this fall featured some form of glitter eye makeup. One of our fave looks is the “barely-there” shadow look. It’s subtle, so you won’t really blind anybody, but it’s got just enough sparkle to take your beat to the next level.
Below is a slideshow full of gorgeous, sparkly eye makeup looks you’ll definitely want to save and products you’ll want to hoard. They’ll provide plenty of inspo as you go out there and tackle the new season like only a true diva can—because how else do you plan to recreate these looks?
Barely There
This sheer, shimmery shadow makes for a perfect neutral look that you can take to work or to play.
Complementary Colors
Pairing a sparkly gold lid with bright blue underliner is the perfect way to take your pop of color to the next level.
STILA Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
Glossy and shimmery, this shadow will keep your lids looking super fresh all day long.
Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow, $24 at STILA Cosmetics
Winging It
A bold, two-toned wing totally amps up your already-sparkly glam, especially when you use contrasting hues.
Say Yes to the Mess
This look couldn't be simpler—it looks like you aren't even trying, in a good way.
NARS Hardwired Eyeshadow
This glitter is super-shimmery. Your lids will be reflecting some major light!
Hardwired Eyeshadow, $22 at NARS
Bold and Beautiful
Nothing draws the eye like a bold swipe of color—except, maybe, a bunch of sparkles.
Sequins of Love
If your eyes aren't fully lined in glitter, we're not interested.
MAC Shiny Pretty Things Shadow
This product comes in multiple shades... because one kind of glitter just isn't enough.
Shiny Pretty Eyeshadow, $21 at MAC Cosmetics
Less is More
A super subtle dab of pigmented glitter is totally the way to go. Go with a neutral metallic, like silver or gold, for the most versatile look.
Cutting Corners
Inner-corner glow, but make it glitter.
MAC Cosmetics Glitter Pigment
Loose glitter is super diverse. To make it stick, apply some vaseline or clear lip gloss to the area you want to sparkle.
Glitter Pigment, $22 at MAC Cosmetics
Simply Studded
Eye-catching, but not glaring. We love her.
Do It For the (Holo)Gram
When the light hits silver glitter just right, it's totally iridescent, making for a gorge look to brighten your eyes.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadow Single
Mix and match your fave singles to create a totally customized glitter palette.
Eyeshadow Single, $12 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Silver Belles
Silver looks great with a bold red lip—it's definitely a look to consider for any upcoming holiday plans.
Pretty in Pink
A subtle rose gold looks great around the eyes, and reflects light towards them, making them totally pop.
Marc Jacobs Beauty See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow
This hue is perfect for the inner corners of your eyes, as well as just below your brow bone—it's basically highlighter for your eyeballs!
See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow, $28 at Marc Jacobs Beauty
Go For the Gold
Layering gold glitter on top of virtually any color eyeshadow makes for a beautiful, complex color combo.
Sweet and Subtle
Dabbing a neutral metallic on the inner corners of your eyes makes you seem more awake. Plus, it's sparkly.
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow
This glitter-finish eyeshadow is perfect for swiping on top of a coordinating matte for ultimate pigmentation.
Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow, $8 at Sephora
