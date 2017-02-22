StyleCaster
10 Gentle Face Peels That Fade Dark Spots and Wrinkles

10 Gentle Face Peels That Fade Dark Spots and Wrinkles

10 Gentle Face Peels That Fade Dark Spots and Wrinkles
Photo: ImaxTree

Alright, so you’ve probably never used a face peel before, right? Or maybe you tried one once, and it left your skin raw, irritated, and peeling, so you swore them off altogether. But it’s not the face peel’s fault—or, it might be, but it’s probably because you used the wrong formula, or because your skin is super sensitive. And we’ll tell you right now, if your skin is highly, highly sensitive, stay away from peels. They will never be your friend—but if you have somewhat “normal” skin that’s dry, combo, oily, or acne-prone, face peels can be the key to getting brighter, smoother, younger, and pretty damn-near perfect-looking skin.

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: ImaxTree

Unlike what their name suggests, peels don’t actually form a pull-away film on your face like a mask, and they don’t make your skin peel like a snake, either (well, they shouldn’t, provided you use a gentle formula, which is where we come in). Basically, face peels can be filled with chemical acids (which are super harsh and be reserved for the derms) or fruit acids (totally safe and gentle for at-home use) that lift away dead skin cells and trigger an increase in collagen production and cell turnover. What does that mean for you? Immediately brighter, clearer skin, and, over time, faded dark spots, diminished fine lines and wrinkles, and younger-looking skin.

Basically, face peels are life. So to get you started on your first acid-dropping experience that leaves you glowing, not crying, we rounded up our 10 favorite face peels that utilize fruit acids and enzymes to give you the best skin of your life. Just promise to read and follow the instructions really carefully, OK? OK.

1 of 10
Earth Science Papaya-Glycolic Radiant Skin Masque
Earth Science Papaya-Glycolic Radiant Skin Masque

Earth Science Papaya-Glycolic Radiant Skin Masque, $15.95; at Earth Science

Photo: Earth Science
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $90; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant
Derma E Overnight Peel
Derma E Overnight Peel

Derma E Overnight Peel, $18.75; at Derma E

Photo: Derma E
Yes to Grapefruit Brightening Pore Perfection Brightening Peel
Yes to Grapefruit Brightening Pore Perfection Brightening Peel

Yes to Grapefruit Brightening Pore Perfection Brightening Peel, $15.99; at Walgreens

 

Photo: Yes to
Vichy Double Glow Peel Face Mask
Vichy Double Glow Peel Face Mask

Vichy Double Glow Peel Face Mask, $20; at Vichy

Photo: Vichy
Erin's Faces Pumpkin Enzyme Peel
Erin's Faces Pumpkin Enzyme Peel

Erin's Faces Pumpkin Enzyme Peel, $35; at Erin's Faces

Photo: Erin's Faces
Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive
Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive

Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive, $42; at Juice Beauty

Photo: Juice Beauty
Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Overnight Leave-On Peel
Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Overnight Leave-On Peel

Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Overnight Leave-On Peel, $16.99; at Garnier 

Photo: Garnier
Formula 10.0.6 Skin Brightening Peel Mask
Formula 10.0.6 Skin Brightening Peel Mask

Formula 10.0.6 Skin Brightening Peel Mask, $6.99; at Formula 10.0.6

Photo: Formula 10.0.6
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Intensive Peel
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Intensive Peel

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Intensive Peel, $40; at First Aid Beauty

Photo: First Aid Beauty

