Our 17 Favorite Facial Mists at Every Price Point

Our 17 Favorite Facial Mists at Every Price Point

Our 17 Favorite Facial Mists at Every Price Point
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

If you’re a skeptic who refuses to spend money on a facial mist that “probably doesn’t do anything,” you need to read up. Not only do they actually work to energize, reawaken and tone your skin, but they’re, like, the hottest trend on the market today. You don’t want to be the only one skipping the spritz, do you? We’ll answer that for you: no. No you don’t.

Luckily for you, we know just how to turn you over to the dark side. We’ve curated a list of 17 revitalizing, pore-tightening, magical facial sprays that are sure to change your mind about the fad! (Which, by the way, we doubt is going to be a fad. These babies are here to stay.) Scroll on down for a peek at our top contenders, which satisfy any kind of budget, from “broke-AF-college-student” to “straight ballin’.”

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

This cult-fave facial mist is said to hydrate the skin and boost glow. Plus, for $7, who could turn it down?

$7 at Mario Badescu.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Defense Refresh Setting Mist
Defense Refresh Setting Mist

Don't let the word "Supergoop" gross you out— this setting spray helps to control oils, and even allows you to reapply SPF over your makeup!

$8 at Supergoop.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | All Star Setting Spray
All Star Setting Spray

ColourPop's newest spritz is said to absorb oils, and blur pores at the same time!

$10 at ColourPop.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Evial Facial Spray
Evian Facial Spray

Evian promises to "reawaken and revive" your skin, for less than $13! Sounds like a good deal to us.

$12.50 at Evian.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Soothing Face Mist
Soothing Face Mist

If Glossier makes it, we want it.

$15 at Glossier.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Glow Mist
Glow Mist

Dewiness and radiance are key for the perfect summer glow. Get it for only $15 with this facial mist!

$15 at Pixi by Petra.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Aloe + Rosewater Balance Mist
Aloe + Rosewater Balance Mist

It'll balance your pH, and it's organic! We're sold.

$16 at Little Barn Apothecary.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Hello FAB Vital Greens Face Mist
Hello FAB Vital Greens Face Mist

Those greens are vital, and you know it.

$18 at Sephora.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Oasis Quench The Day Hydrating Mist
Oasis Quench The Day Hydrating Mist

Aw, they made a pun. We love them.

$18 at H2O+ Beauty.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Caudalie Beauty Elixir

This spritz tones, tightens and sets. Plus, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses this stuff, so we trust it.

$18 at Caudalie.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Avene Thermal Spring Water
Avène Thermal Spring Water

If it came from ~thermal springs~, it's probably amazing.

$18.50 at Avène.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist
Eight Hour Miracle Hydrating Mist

Did you say miracle? Sign us up.

$19 at Elizabeth Arden.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist
Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist

This stuff optimizes cell energy to keep your skin looking fresh and awake.

$22.50 at Origins.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Glow Getter Mist
Glow Getter Mist

Icelandic glacier water sounds fancy, and it's in this spray. So... you need it.

$28 at Wander Beauty.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist

Even if you don't want a facial mist, you should buy this. It's just so pretty!

$32 at Herbivore Botanicals.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | The Mist
The Mist

If you can splurge, do it on this stuff. It carries the trusted La Mer name, and the promise to revitalize tired-looking skin.

$80 at La Mer.

STYLECASTER | Our 17 Favorite Summer Facial Mists at Every Price Point | Queen of Hungary Mist
Queen of Hungary Mist

It might be pricey, but it was literally inspired by a formula used by Queen Elisabeth of Hungary in the 14th century, so.

$90 at Omorovicza.

