11 Trendy Facial Massage Tools to Try Besides a Jade Roller

Influencers and vloggers alike all rave about the amazing healing properties of the jade roller. Whether you believe in its healing powers or not, the tool is lauded as one of the best things to happen to skin care. Puffy eyes? Gone. Wrinkles? What wrinkles?
However, this graceful, delicate stone beauty isn’t the only miracle maker when it comes to targeting most of your common skin issues, even if it looks great on your vanity table. And, hey, we’re all about retro beauty hacks, even ancient ones. But while the jade roller figures out how to keep up with our rapidly evolving needs, try out our picks of the trendy tools below that deliver proven results, too.
And don’t be surprised that many of these use sonic vibrations and microcurrents to get things done. Because you’re looking at the future of beauty, and it’s going to be all about smart skin care.
Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool
Rose quartz crystal is also trending as a healing alternative to jade. Scrape the skin gently upward and outward with this tool to tighten the skin and improve fine lines and wrinkles.
$24 at Sephora
Clarisonic Mia Smart 3-in-1 Connected Sonic Beauty Device
The latest in smart skin care, this device does it all, simplifying your beauty routine from start to finish. Besides a brush and makeup head, this gadget comes with a massager for applying moisturizer or serum.
$199 at Sephora
Nurse Jamie UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
Celebs from Jessica Alba to Emily Ratajkowski rave about this roller tool that features 24 stones and a hexagonal shape to replicate an actual facial massage. And it’s travel-friendly, so take it anywhere for an uplift any time.
$69 at Nurse Jamie
Amuliss 24k Gold Skin Care Face Massager
Tracee Ellis Ross recently dished about her beauty routine on Instagram, and her followers did us all a favor by identifying this as the glow-giving tool she prefers for early morning call times. Comes with a T-shaped bar and a 360-degree rotating roller.
$21.99 at Amazon
Nurse Jamie TriAngle Facial Beauty Tool
This supersonic massager from Hollywood’s resident skin-care expert includes a heat setting that soothes facial muscles. Plus, the unique shape targets hard-to-reach spots like under eyes, upper lip and chin for a total pamper fest.
$159 at Nurse Jamie
FOREO Iris Illuminating Eye Massager
This little gadget massages the sensitive under-eye area to reduce wrinkles, dark circles and bags while aiding in the absorption of eye creams and serums.
$139 at FOREO
Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Faciallift
Use this tool, another product that mimics facial massage, to roll and tap your skin into tight, bright submission.
$69.99 at Amazon
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device
Microcurrents stimulate to tighten up loose skin, contour your face, and diminish fine lines and wrinkles. Achieve a face-lift-look by using at least five minutes a day, no scalpels required.
$325 at Sephora
ZIIP Beauty Device
This celeb-approved massaging tool works with an accompanying serum to zap electric currents deep into your skin for a soft, firm and lifted face. Then take smart skin care to the next level by sending any one of seven treatments wirelessly to the device through ZIIP’s supporting iPhone/iPad app.
$495 at ZIIP Beauty
FOREO UFO Smart Mask Treatment Device
Choose your own adventure with this light therapy tool that warms when you want it to or automatically cools with no freezer wait time. T-sonic pulsations massage the included sheet mask treatments into your skin through a supporting app and promise an otherworldly facial experience.
$279 at FOREO
ReFa Carat
Achieve Margot Robbie’s red-carpet look with this device used by her makeup artist at this year’s Golden Globes. The double drainage rollers work with solar-powered microcurrents to reveal firm, dewy starlet skin.
$290 at ReFa
