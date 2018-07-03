StyleCaster
Share

These Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles are Worth the Extra Work

What's hot
StyleCaster

These Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles are Worth the Extra Work

by
2 Shares
These Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles are Worth the Extra Work
34 Start slideshow

Some beauty rules–if you follow them at all–were made to be broken, including the one that says bobby pins are supposed to be hidden away. For as long as we can remember, they’ve been touted as tools instead of stylish accessories, but now more than ever, that couldn’t be more false. As their design evolves from plain and solid-colored to more standout variations (blinged out, multicolored, etc.), so has the way in which we use them.

MORE: Scrunchies Are Officially Back, and Here Are 11 Celebrities to Prove It

Whether we stack them on the side of a updo or wear them criss-crossed over braids, exposed bobby pin patterns are by far one of the coolest ways to spruce up an otherwise basic hairstyle. We’re constantly screenshotting inspo on our Instagram feed, but unsurprisingly, the red carpet and runway are also delivering noteworthy looks. Ahead are some that we think are definitely worth that extra five minutes in the morning, but before you start, here are 3 quick tips to keep in mind:

Insert them the right way. Since the grooved side is meant to hold the pin in place, make sure that side isn’t facing up when you slide it in.

Stick with dry hair. Although you’re likely to be left with hair indents whether it’s wet or not, wet hair makes it more difficult for the bobby pin to stay put. In either case, coating the pin in hair spray is another great way to secure placement.

Know when to replace. Unless you’re using a decorative bobby pin that strays from the traditional shape, you’ll know it’s time to replace your bobby pins when the little ball at the end falls off. Without it, your strands are more vulnerable to pulling and ultimately, breakage.

MORE: 37 Easy, Model-Approved Summer Hairstyle Ideas

0 Thoughts?
1 of 34
STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Accentuate a side swoop like Diane Kruger.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

A pop of color never hurt.

Team Blue. #imwithher

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on

Team Blue. #imwithher

A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on

A few years ago, Uzo Aduba shut down the 'Gram in this accessorized afro.

Photo: Instagram/@uzoaduba
STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Tasha 'Sparkle' Bobby Pins, $22, at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Keep hair out of your face by placing bobby pins above either ear.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Who could forget when Rihanna took her bob from basic to bomb with the go-to accessory?

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Whether your hair is short or long, a cluster of bobby pins will always turn heads.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

A slicked back hairstyle looks even more chic with the accessory.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Volaire Stylized Bobby Pins, $10, at Volaire

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

We love how Chanel Iman matched gold bobby pins with her chandelier earrings.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Now, this is definitely a different take on pigtails.

Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan never ceases to amaze us with her creations, including this cornrow/bobby pin hybrid.

Photo: Instagram/@justinemarjan
STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Elsa Hosk knows the power of a couple pins on a hairdo.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

A head full of exposed bobby pins will either hit or miss, but you'll never know if you don't try.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

30-pack Hair Grips, $2.99, at H&M

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

There's always room in a milkmaid hairstyle for bobby pins.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

A simple look for anyone who appreciates classic beauty.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

We love this neat stack of pins on the side of Kate Mara's 'do.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Anthropologie Enchanted Forest Bobby Pin Set, $38, at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Ciara found a quick and stylish way to manage her glorious mane.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Hold your finger waves in place with our new favorite accessory.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Lili Reinhart's bob looks adorable with a few strategically-placed pins in the front.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Kristen Stewart slayed this year's Cannes Film Festival in a slew of standout looks, including this bobby pin creation.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

We love how these bobby pins lend themselves to Olivia Palermo's sleek lob.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Janelle Monae is the undisputed queen of hair accessories, so these double buns with bobby pins came as no surprise.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Who could forget when Ciara's silver updo, complete with bobby pins, shut down the 2016 Met Gala?

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

L. Erickson Little Swarovski Pearl Bobby Pin, $28, at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

We definitely needed a back view of this standout hairstyle from Gal Gadot.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Chrissy Teigen dressed up her low ponytail with a few bobby pins on the side.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Karruche Tran's silky tresses are held perfectly in place with bobby pins on either side of her head.

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

Forever 21 Faux Gemstone Bobby Pin Set, $2.61, at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles

We love how DJ Olivia Dope stacked bobby pins along her hairline.

Justine Marjan challenged our basic ponytail goals with this bobby pin version.

Photo: Instagram/@justinemarjan

Justine Marjan blinged out the side of Dorit Kemsley's head with these beautiful pins.

Photo: Instagram/@justinemarjan

Next slideshow starts in 10s

33 Items to Snag at Fourth of July Sales Before They Sell Out

33 Items to Snag at Fourth of July Sales Before They Sell Out
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
  • STYLECASTER | Exposed Bobby Pin Hairstyles
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share