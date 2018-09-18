StyleCaster
Every Stunning Beauty Look at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

We have no idea who’ll walk away with the night’s most high-profile statues, but the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet has already delivered plenty of winning fashion and beauty moments. This year, there’s no clear trends (so far), except the one where everyone looks camera- and inspo-worthy.

MORE: What Every Celebrity Wore on the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

And while the gowns and suits tend to take center stage in our collective analysis of the night, we’re definitely not overlooking the equally head-turning hair and makeup looks either. From textured updos and classic waves to glowy skin, here are the beauty looks we’ve already fallen head over heels for.

STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Rocsi Diaz
Rocsi Diaz
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Zuri Hall
Zuri Hall
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Madelaine Brewer
Madelaine Brewer
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Louise Roe
Louise Roe
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Xosha Roquemore
Xosha Roquemore
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Tina Fey
Tina Fey
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Looks at the 2018 Primetime Emmys | Poppy Delevingne
Poppy Delevingne
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.

