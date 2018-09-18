Every Stunning Beauty Look at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

We have no idea who’ll walk away with the night’s most high-profile statues, but the Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet has already delivered plenty of winning fashion and beauty moments. This year, there’s no clear trends (so far), except the one where everyone looks camera- and inspo-worthy.

And while the gowns and suits tend to take center stage in our collective analysis of the night, we’re definitely not overlooking the equally head-turning hair and makeup looks either. From textured updos and classic waves to glowy skin, here are the beauty looks we’ve already fallen head over heels for.