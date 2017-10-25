Emmy Rossum Just Cut Her Hair into the Cutest Choppy Lob

Emmy Rossum is kicking off the fall celebrity hair game with an adorable choppy lob. The 31-year-old actress, who is usually known for her chest-length brunette tresses, chopped several inches off her hair recently, and the result is a flouncy shoulder-length cut perfect for the sweater-weather days ahead.

The “Shameless” star debuted her new ‘do on Instagram on Tuesday, where she posted a photo of her fresh lob right after leaving the salon. The hair selfie, which was taken on a sidewalk in New York City, featured a fresh-faced Rossum sporting a dark gray coat and new shoulder-grazing locks, which were parted down the middle and partially tossed over one shoulder. “chop chop,” she captioned the shot.

chop chop @arsengurgovsalon A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

The genius behind Rossum’s new ‘do is celebrity hairstylist, Arsen Gurgov, who has worked with the actress for several years out of his Manhattan-based shop, Arsen Gurgov Hair Salon. After snipping several inches off Rossum’s head, Gurgov posted a photo of Rossum and his sister, who is apparently a huge fan of the Showtime star. “My sisters dream came true meeting @emmyrossum,” he captioned the post.

My sisters dream came true meeting @emmyrossum @emmyrossumfans_ #arsengurgovsalon #greatfriend A post shared by Arsen Gurgov™ (@arsengurgovsalon) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

Gurgov’s sister isn’t the only one who is a major fan of Rossum. And, now with an adorable new haircut, our love for the actress keeps growing.