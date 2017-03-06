The One Product Emma Watson Swears By for Literally Perfect Skin

In case you haven’t heard, Emma Watson is basically the poster child for everything amazing. Like, aside from her work as a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador, or her constant fight for gender equality, or even her perfect clapback at the controversy surrounding her topless Vanity Fair photo, Emma Watson is also the beacon of really, really excellent skin. And though we can only slowly work toward being as socially and politically influential as she is, we can at least, at this very moment, glow like her, because Watson just revealed the one product she swears by to make her skin look like a dew drop, and we’re kinda freaking out.

In an interview with Into the Gloss, Watson discussed her entire beauty regimen, including the fact that she’s a major advocate for natural, cruelty-free, and fair-trade products, and that she likes to know every single ingredients that she puts on her face and body. So much so that at the Beauty and the Beast premiere event in London, Watson wore only 100-percent natural, cruelty-free makeup on the red carpet, because, well, she’s Emma Watson. But what really got us excited was the fact that Watson finally told the world—or, OK, Into the Gloss readers—the trick for her insanely dewy skin: She uses MV Organic Skincare Rose Soothing & Protective Moisturiser. We’ll wait here while you go buy it.

The lightweight moisturizer, which is infused with Bulgarian rose oil—a super-soothing and redness-reducing ingredient—is made with organically-grown vegetable glycerin and jojoba seed oil, making it perfect for dry, sensitive skin. And yes, Watson uses it every single night, noting that, “I could get back from a shoot at 4 a.m. and still cleanse, tone, and moisturize before going to bed. People are amazed by this, but it’s just one of those self-care practices that I really enjoy.” OK, yes, the moisturizer is a bit on the pricey side (hello, $135 a bottle), but if it gets us a glowy complexion like Watson’s, then we’re not too upset about it. Next up on the agenda: Solving gender inequality.