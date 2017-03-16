StyleCaster
15 of Emma Watson’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

by
Photo: Getty Images

Is it just us, or does it seem like Emma Watson was the same sassy 11-year-old in Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone just a few years ago? (Sorry, Emma—we’re sure you get that literally every single day). But somehow, a few decades have gone by since then, and in that time, we’ve watched her complete her successful run in the Harry Potter series, attend Brown University, become a feminist icon, and most recently, star as Belle in Disney’s revival of Beauty and the Beast, all while maintaining a ridiculously flawless level of hair and makeup goals.

Out of all of Emma Watson’s insanely impressive accomplishments, our personal favorites to watch (like, other than her badass advocation for gender equality and her constant work for the UN) have been her epic beauty moments, like her bronze smokey eyes, swarm of intricate braids, and ridiculously dewy skin. But rather than attempting to describe them all to you—because boring—click through our roundup of the best Emma Watson beauty looks, below.

My Week with Marilyn UK Premiere 2011
Photo: Getty
'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2' New York Premiere in 2011
Photo: Getty
'This Is The End' Los Angeles Premiere in 2013
Photo: Getty
'The Bling Ring' LA Premiere in 2013
Photo: Getty
'The Bling Ring' LA Premiere in 2013
Photo: Getty
NBC's '71st Annual Golden Globe Awards' in 2014
Photo: Getty
Windsor Castle in May 2014
Photo: Getty
'Noah' New York Premiere in 2014
Photo: Getty
86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014
Photo: Getty
British Fashion Awards in 2014
Photo: Getty
Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards 2016
Photo: Getty
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala 2016
Photo: Getty
'Colonia Dignidad' Berlin Premiere in 2016
Photo: Getty
'Beauty And The Beast' Photocall in 2017
Photo: Getty
'Beauty And The Beast' UK Launch Event 2017
Photo: Getty
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' in 2017
Photo: Getty

