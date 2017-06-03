StyleCaster
Emma Watson's Beauty Transformation Since 2002 Is Seriously Good

Emma Watson’s Beauty Transformation Since 2002 Is Seriously Good

Emma Watson’s Beauty Transformation Since 2002 Is Seriously Good
Anyone who has even so much as glanced at a picture of Emma Watson can attest to the fact that she’s essentially perfect, right? I mean, not to get all fan girl-y, but Watson is the epitome of #BeautyGoals, and with her downright inspiring philanthropic work and advocacy, she’s basically become our overall #HumanGoals, too. So when we came across a total throwback to Watson’s wee days as Hermione Granger—glitter eyeshadow and pink lip gloss in all— we couldn’t help but think of the many hair and makeup looks the actress experimented with before becoming the inspo-worthy actress we know and love (OK, sort of obsess over) today.

From blunt, flat-ironed bangs in 2006 to a Tinker Bell-level pixie cut in 2010, Watson has explored pretty much every hair and makeup trend of the last decade. And somehow, she pulled off just about every damn one of them. (Well, OK—maybe her side-parted bangs were a bit of a stretch, but it’s nothing in comparison to your side ponytails or chunky highlights from the early aughts). But as much as we’d like to describe each and every one of the looks for you, we went ahead and rounded up all of Emma Watson’s best beauty evolution moments, beginning in 2002 and ending in 2017. See her epic transformation, ahead.

November 2002
November 2002

At the premiere of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Photo: Getty Images
November 2003
November 2003

At the British Academy Children's Film and Television Awards

Photo: Getty Images
September 2004
September 2004

At the London premiere of Wimbledon 

Photo: Getty Images
November 2005
November 2005

At the premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Photo: Getty Images
September 2006
September 2006

At the premiere of Driving Lessons

Photo: Getty Images
July 2007
July 2007

At the premiere of Harry Potter and The Order of the Phoenix

Photo: Getty Images
December 2008
December 2008

At the premiere of The Tale of Despereaux

Photo: Getty Images
July 2009
July 2009

At the premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Photo: Getty Images
November 2010
November 2010

At the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Photo: Getty Images
July 2011
July 2011

At the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Photo: Getty Images
October 2012
October 2012

At the 19th Annual Elle Women In Hollywood Celebration

Photo: Getty Images
June 2013
June 2013

At the New York screening of The Bling Ring

Photo: Getty Images
April 2014
April 2014

At the premiere of Boulevard

Photo: Getty Images
August 2015
August 2015

At the photocall for Regression

Photo: Getty Images
October 2016
October 2016

At Harper's Bazaar 2016 Women of the Year Awards

Photo: Getty Images
April 2017
April 2017

At the premiere of The Circle 

Photo: Getty Images

