Emma Stone Used a $7 Drugstore Hair Product for Her Golden Globes Hairstyle

In case you’ve been living in a dark, Wi-Fi-less cave for the last few days, the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards happened last night in Beverly Hills, and pretty much every single person in attendance looked freaking fantastic. Janelle Monáe decked out her updo with pearls, Lily Collins proved that pink eyeshadow can be pulled off with red-hot aplomb, and the very brilliant, very stunning (and Golden Globe-winning!) Emma Stone looked insanely elegant in a loosely rolled hairstyle that was so pretty, we want you all to know how to recreate it on yourselves at home…using only drugstore hair products. (Yes, it’s possible—we promise).

The main goal for Stone’s Golden Globes hair last night was for it to not compete with her custom-made Valentino dress, according to hairstylist Mara Roszak, who used all L’Oréal Paris hair products to get Stone’s red-carpet look (full disclosure: Roszak is repped by L’Oréal, meaning she gets paid to use and mention L’Oréal products, but we’ve tried each of these products before and we can actually vouch for their awesomeness).

After combing a dab of volumizing mousse (L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Inject Volume Mousse) through Stone’s damp hair, she massaged a few drops of smoothing oil (L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum) through her ends, then used a large round brush to blow out Stone’s hair for volume, before wrapping small sections around Velcro rollers to cool. Roszak then removed the rollers and curled the actress’s hair with a one-and-one-quarter-inch curling iron up and away from her face to form soft, loose curls. Then, gathering all of Stone’s hair in her hands, she gently tucked and rolled the ends of her hair up and over to form a rolled chignon across the nape of Stone’s neck, securing the edges with crisscrossed bobby pins.

And here’s where the major shine comes in—the old Hollywood, ridiculously glossy, that-can’t-be-real-hair look that’s reserved solely for shampoo commercials and, apparently, Emma Stone. As a finishing touch, Roszak misted Stone’s hair with L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist to give a majorly smooth and reflective finish to the style. Yes, a $7 drugstore product can actually do that. And unlike most smoothing shine sprays that are filled with heavy silicones and grease-making ingredients, this glossing mist uses Phenyl Trimethicone, a silicone derivative that’s significantly more lightweight than its counterparts, so it won’t weigh your hair down after a few hours.

We can’t say you’ll feel like Emma Stone after trying this hairstyle out on yourself (we think it might take a few blockbusting-hits for that, first), but we can at least promise that you’ll look really, really fantastic. And that’s almost as good, right?