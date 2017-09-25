Emma Roberts Dyed Her Hair the Prettiest ‘Champagne Pop’ Blonde

We all thought “cream soda” was going to be the “it” hair color this season, but leave it to Emma Roberts to totally change our minds with her gorgeous new dye job. On Sunday, the 26-year-old actress debuted a multi-toned blonde look, which some have defined as “champagne pop” for its combination of champagne, ash, and platinum shades—a unique color combo rarely seen together.

Though it might be nerve-wracking to mix warm and cool colors, Roberts’s hair is living proof that the combination can work. Along with going from brunette to blonde, Roberts also went all-out with a new haircut. The final product—following several trips to the salon—was a choppy, beachy bob falling just above her shoulders. Safe to say, we’re obsessing over the results.

Roberts’s stylist, Riawna Capri of Los Angeles’s Nine Zero One Salon, took to Instagram to share the fresh look. She also took the opportunity to remind anyone who might want to imitate Roberts’s “champagne pop” color that going from brunette to blonde doesn’t happen overnight. In fact, like Roberts knows, it may take several appointments to get the perfect blonde shade. “Stylist, don’t forgot to remind your clients going from brunette to blonde, that “3 times a charm” ✨ it’s near impossible to get that perfect blonde in one appointment,” Capri wrote. “Clients, be patient with your stylist! Healthy, beautiful color takes time!”

However long it took, it looks like the result was worth the wait, judging from Roberts’s chic new hair color and adorable shaggy bob.