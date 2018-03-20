Emily Ratajkowski’s Hairstylist Just Shared a Foolproof Nighttime Hair Routine

After a long day, all we want to do is slink into bed, turn off the lights and sleep until tomorrow. However, we’ve also trained ourselves to take care of our skin because, hey, who doesn’t love five step layering before hitting the sheets? Once that moisturizer hits our skin, it’s lights out.

Christian Wood, longtime hairstylist of Emily Ratajkowski and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, recently took to his Instagram story to remind everyone that a nighttime hair routine (only three steps!) is just as essential; especially if you want supermodel locks to match your supermodel skin.

First, he says to apply a “dry oil to mid lengths and ends” that “helps detangle and leave a smooth, silky base for sleeping.” He’s currently using Wella Professionals’ new Light Luminous Reflective Oil, which has camellia seed oil so it’s non-greasy and beneficial for skin, too.

Then it’s time to brush everything out. He recommends using Wet Brush, a hairstylist fave, that loosens tangles without breaking hair. Once done with that, simply braid hair and secure with a silk scrunchie (like one from Slip Silk Pillowcase), which helps to lessen friction while sleeping.

To make sure hair is truly taken care of, he recommends topping off the silk scrunchie with a silk pillowcase. All that silk may seem luxurious, but it’s beneficial in staving off damage. Wood writes, “Damage is caused from friction during sleep. Brushing out matted hair from sleeping dramatically weakens the hair overtime. Mated, unruly hair means prolonged styling everyday.”

So for all that could-be damage, silk saves the day. He explains, “Sleeping on a silk cushion leaves hair way more manageable, shiny and less prone to damage. 43% less drag/friction on the hair. Also helps prevent sleep creases on the face ”.

Looks like our bedtime routine just got three more steps added to it. Check out the story yourself (before it’s gone) for more tricks, like his top four Wet Brush styles.