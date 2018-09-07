The Surprising Place Emily Ratajkowski Puts Blush for Her Sun-Kissed Glow

When it comes to makeup, Emily Ratajkowski isn’t in it for the bells and whistles. The 27-year-old’s signature natural look is nothing more than some lip gloss, blush and highlight. But don’t be deceived: That doesn’t mean she doesn’t know what she’s doing her. Her beauty routine may be simple, but there’s still a lot to learn.

Ratajkowski broke down her five-minute (yes—five-minute) date-night routine in a recent video for Vogue. The video covered everything from Ratajkowski’s preference for using her hands to apply her foundation (her husband calls it “finger-painting”) to the surprising place she puts blush for her signature sun-kissed glow. (Fun fact: She does her own makeup for a lot of red carpets.) “I use a lot of blush. Even when other makeup artists do my makeup, I’m always like, ‘More blush. More blush!'” Ratajkowski said.

Ratajkowski’s go-to blush is Mary Philipps’s Nudestix, which slathers above the apples of her cheeks, right under her eyes, for a more natural look. “I also put my blush a little bit higher than most people because it makes it look a little bit more natural. So I almost bring it up to the under-eye,” Ratajowski said.

But the most surprising place where Ratajkowski applies blush is on the tip and ridge of her nose, which, according to her, gives of the illusion that you’re more sun-kissed than you actually are, as the nose is one of the most prominent places where the sun hits. “I go a little bit on the nose too, which is a ’90s trick to make it look like you got more sun because that’s where the sun hits,” Ratajkowski said.

Her routine may be low-key, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to learn from it. Watch Ratajkowski’s entire five-minute makeup routine below.