Emily Ratajkowski Just Got Shaggy, Joan Jett Bangs

Some celebs get their hair cut almost every week (oh, hai, Lucy Hale and Jenna Dewan Tatum), and other celebs, like Emily Ratajkowski, keep their same hairstyle for years, making it all the more exciting when they finally take the plunge and lob it off. And model-slash-actress Ratajkowski definitely went big for her first major cut, chopping her hair into shaggy, textured bangs and layers, a la Joan Jett, for the cover of Marie Claire.

Ratajkowski posted a pic of her new hair on Instagram, with the caption “Bangs @marieclairemag 💥,” which promptly sent her fans into an “I love you” frenzy, posting marriage requests in between heart and fire emojis. The new chop was done by hair wizard Chris McMillan, who regularly transforms the looks of pretty much every celebrity you’ve ever seen or heard of, for the May cover of Marie Claire, and we’re honestly in love with it.

No, not everyone can pull off choppy bangs and short-as-hell layers, but if you’re planning to copy the Jett-Ratajkowski mashup, get it done quick, before the hot, hot, humidity of summer, which is the worst enemy of your bangs. And until then, we’ll keep stalking Instagram for more angles of Ratajkowski’s hair to take our stylist.