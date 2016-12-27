14 Ways to Get Rid of Redness On Your Face

If you’ve ever wondered how to get rid of redness on your face, you’re not alone. Blotchy, uneven skin is an issue that affects many people — but fortunately, there ARE products that can help calm your sensitive skin and reduce redness for good.
Whether you have the occasional red spot or struggle with chronic blotchy skin, we have you covered with 14 products that can help improve your complexion and eliminate redness forever.
Mario Badescu's Calma Mask ($22, mariobadescu.com) is not only ideal for those with red, irritated skin but also for more serious skin conditions like rosacea.
If you have sensitive skin that's prone to redness and irritation, try Medik8 Red Alert ($68, aylabeauty.com). The serum contains Teprenone, which has the bonus effect of reducing wrinkles, so you're left with smooth, calm skin.
The last thing you want to do when combating redness is to slather on a product that will make you break out. Aveeno kept this is mind when they created their Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer SPF 15 ($14.97, walmart.com). This noncomedogenic lotion promises to deliver results in as little as a week.
Dermelect Redness Rehab Rosacea Relief ($42, dermelect.com) reduces redness while creating a barrier between your skin and the possible environmental triggers, like sun, weather, and pollution.
Another mask worth trying for redness relief is Repchage's Hydra 4 Mask ($33, repechage.com). Infused with fresh seaweed and olive leaf extracts, this formula locks in moisture and reduces puffiness and swelling associated with irritated skin.
GlTherapeutics Soothing Gel Mask ($34, gloprofessional.com) contains Rose hip seed oil, vitamin E and calendula extract to cool and calm angry skin.
Start treating redness first thing in the morning and last thing at night with Atopalm Moisturizing Facial Cleansing Foam ($20, skinstore.com). The paraben-free formula is able to remove makeup and pollutants without stripping skin's moisture.
Many exfoliants can make redness worse, but La Bella Figura Bio Active Healing Mask ($60, labellafigurabeauty.com) contains therapeutic enzymes, which exfoliate the skin while healing dryness and irritation.
Say hello to pili oil, the signature ingredient in My Skin Recovery Formula ($66, ahalife.com). Not only does this brightening treatment diminish the appearance of age spots and acne marks, but it eliminates red splotches.
Primavera Calming Moisture Cream ($41.39, pharmaca.com) rebuilds your skin's moisture barrier, so it can heal. Less irritated skin means more even-toned skin.
S5 Calm Serum ($65, aylabeauty.com) delivers both instant redness relief, as well as long-term. Use both morning and night to get rid of chronic blotchiness.
It may seem counterintuitive to use blood to get rid of redness, but the dragon's blood (a plant resin with skincare benefits) in Rodial's 'Dragon's Blood' Hyaluronic Mask ($48, Blue Mercury) reduces redness, as well as smoothes imperfections.
Rodan + Fields offer a whole line of products for red, irritated skin. Their Soothe Sensitive Skin Treatment ($80, rodanandfields.com) is able to neutralize discoloration immediately with its use of optical filters.
Anyone who's suffered from sensitive, irritated skin knows the importance of a good cover-up. Perricone MD No Concealer Concealer ($45, perriconemd.com) is able to conceal uneven skin tone while also offering UV protection.