These Over-the-Counter Beauty Creams Are a Dream If You Have Eczema

If you suffer from the torture that is eczema, you are not alone. Tons of celebs also have eczema—like Kate Middleton and Brad Pitt. And while it is a bit of a relief to know that even royalty and arguably the hottest man to ever walk the Earth are not immune to it, that doesn’t really help calm our red, irritated, itchy skin. But there are some over-the-counter creams that can.

Severe eczema often requires a dermatologist’s care, as well as a topical steroid, to treat, but mild to moderate cases can find comfort in over-the-counter treatments like these, which contain colloidal oatmeal, the only non-prescription ingredient approved for proper treatment of eczema.

These 4 products aren’t just effective, but they’re also pleasant to use… which, if you’ve ever used a prescription eczema cream, is a blessing in and of itself.

Originally posted May 2015. Updated August 2017.