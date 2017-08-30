These Over-the-Counter Beauty Creams Are a Dream If You Have Eczema

If you suffer from the torture that is eczema, you are not alone. Tons of celebs also have eczema—like Kate Middleton and Brad Pitt. And while it is a bit of a relief to know that even royalty and arguably the hottest man to ever walk the Earth are not immune to it, that doesn’t really help calm our red, irritated, itchy skin. But there are some over-the-counter creams that can.
Severe eczema often requires a dermatologist’s care, as well as a topical steroid, to treat, but mild to moderate cases can find comfort in over-the-counter treatments like these, which contain colloidal oatmeal, the only non-prescription ingredient approved for proper treatment of eczema.
These 4 products aren’t just effective, but they’re also pleasant to use… which, if you’ve ever used a prescription eczema cream, is a blessing in and of itself.
Originally posted May 2015. Updated August 2017.
Kate Somerville Dry Skin Saver
We're not going to wax hyperbolic and call this a miracle product, but we will say that this cream tends to work... well, miraculously. It's ridiculously soothing and gentle, even for the most sensitive skin, and the protective anti-inflammatory ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and Japanese kelp make it an excellent choice for any dryness and irritation, not just eczema. But it does work so well on eczema that it used to be called Eczema Therapy Cream.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Lotion
If you suffer from eczema on your face, but find that many treatments clog your pores, this lightweight, silky lotion hydrates and conditions while addressing the unrelenting itchiness that accompanies eczema. It's an especially good pick for summer, as the whipped texture means it absorbs easily into the skin without the feel of richness or greasiness.
Aveeno Active Naturals Eczema Therapy Moisturizing Cream
A classic standby, this thick, creamy formula is a never-fail product that comes recommended by many dermatologists. It's packed with ceramides and lipids that help to rebuild the skin's protective barrier, so it not only relieves symptoms, but encourages a strong defense against the variables that cause eczema in the first place.
LUSH Dream Cream
The brand calls it "one of their proudest product achievements ever," and for good reason—oat milk, lavender, chamomile, olive oil, and cocoa butter make not just for an amazing soothing treatment, but also a body cream that's super pleasant to use.