23 Top-Rated Products for Kickstarting a Clean Beauty Routine

Many of us routinely acknowledge Earth Day, but we rarely celebrate it with meaningful action. The sad but true reality is that most of us aren’t practicing the simplest of eco-conscious habits, like recycling the plastic bottles inside our homes. That’s why one of the best (and effortless) benefits to supporting an eco-conscious beauty brand is that with the help of our purchases, these brands can do things like amplify environmental causes and house their products in biodegradable packaging.

At the same time, the biggest challenge facing these brands is learning to convey why these products are worth the investment in the first place. But one thing is for sure: In 2018, with the onslaught of global warming, growing pollution, and other global crises, we’re finally paying attention.

“There are so many advantages to using natural ingredients to create clean, safe products,” says Alima Pure founder Kate O’Brien. “Alima Pure was founded over 10 years ago and we are just now starting to see a shift in the industry. The standard has been raised, and there’s now an emphasis on the need for both corporations and consumers to make environmentally conscious choices. A new challenge likely to face the industry is the breadth of choices within the eco beauty sphere.”

With that being said, there’s no better time than today to refamiliarize yourself with a slew of products that fit under the eco-conscious label. Whether these brands make their products with naturally derived ingredients or they donate part of their proceeds to environmental organizations, the gamut is wide enough for everyone to find something they’ll like … and feel good using.