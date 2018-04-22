23 Top-Rated Products for Kickstarting a Clean Beauty Routine

Many of us routinely acknowledge Earth Day, but we rarely celebrate it with meaningful action. The sad but true reality is that most of us aren’t practicing the simplest of eco-conscious habits, like recycling the plastic bottles inside our homes. That’s why one of the best (and effortless) benefits to supporting an eco-conscious beauty brand is that with the help of our purchases, these brands can do things like amplify environmental causes and house their products in biodegradable packaging.
At the same time, the biggest challenge facing these brands is learning to convey why these products are worth the investment in the first place. But one thing is for sure: In 2018, with the onslaught of global warming, growing pollution, and other global crises, we’re finally paying attention.
“There are so many advantages to using natural ingredients to create clean, safe products,” says Alima Pure founder Kate O’Brien. “Alima Pure was founded over 10 years ago and we are just now starting to see a shift in the industry. The standard has been raised, and there’s now an emphasis on the need for both corporations and consumers to make environmentally conscious choices. A new challenge likely to face the industry is the breadth of choices within the eco beauty sphere.”
With that being said, there’s no better time than today to refamiliarize yourself with a slew of products that fit under the eco-conscious label. Whether these brands make their products with naturally derived ingredients or they donate part of their proceeds to environmental organizations, the gamut is wide enough for everyone to find something they’ll like … and feel good using.
Dear Dahlia Lip Paradise
This K-Beauty brand prides itself on being cruelty-free and vegan.
$30 at Dear Dahlia
Inika Long Lash Vegan Mascara
This Aussie brand specializes in all-natural and organic ingredients.
$33 at Inika Organic
Knours In-Bed Cleansing Wipes
This brand bears the EWG mark, meaning that its ingredients are safe for your skin.
$12 at Knours
Leef Organics Nooks & Crannies Soap
This all-natural cleanser is packed with plenty of botanicals, including CBD oil.
$22 at Leef Organics
LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir
This super food-infused brand is waterless and zero waste. Each label also comes with an easy-to-read graph that tells you exactly where each ingredient was harvested.
$78 at LOLI Beauty
Love Beauty and Planet Tea Tree and Vetiver Body Wash
The scents in these drugstore body washes are made of ethically-derived ingredients, while the packaging is made of 100% recyclable plastic.
$6.99 at Target
Phlur Hanami
In addition to the bottles being made of 20% recycled glass, this fragrance brand requires their fragrance partners to comply with the IUCN red list, the highest and most comprehensive standard in threatened and endangered materials.
$88 at Phlur
Weleda Almond Soothing Body Wash
This seasoned natural skin-care brand has a long-standing partnership with a cooperative in the Valencia region of Spain, where about 100 almond farmers work to sustainably grow almonds for their products.
$8 at Weleda
Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Oil
All of this brand's products are made in the USA and with 100 vegan, cold-pressed ingredients.
$44 at Youth to the People
Biossance Squalane + Micronutrient Fine Mist
Every Biossance product is verified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), free from animal testing, ingredients or by-products and made with tree-free outer packaging created from sugarcane paper.
$32 at Biossance
Nyakio Marula & Neroli Brightening Oil
The natural ingredients in this brand are sourced from all over the world; from Chinese rice powder to Indian tamanu oil.
$42 at Nyakio
Ogee Sculpted Lip Oil
This is one of the few luxury skin-care brand to use exclusively naturally-derived, organic ingredients.
$22 at Ogee
BLEACH London Illuminati
The cardboard in this brand's packaging is 100% recyclable.
$8.42 at BLEACH London
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
According to the brand's website, packaging is made with FSC certified paper from well-managed forests, inks based on naturally renewable raw materials and the jars are all recyclable.
$34 at Farmacy
Kevin Murphy Leave In Repair
Through an initiative with EcoHeads, this haircare brand is offering innovative showerheads to salons, which will allow them to save up to 98 gallons of water in a single basin, and use up to 65% less water than regular showerheads.
Available at Select Hair Salons
Lush Ro's Argan Body Conditioner
Besides the fact that the products are hand-made and 100% vegan, this brand has also left an indelible mark on the world of natural skin-care, thanks to its "naked packaging," which eliminates the need to waste once you're finished.
$35.95 at Lush
Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
All of these products are cruelty-free and eco-certified.
$62 at Tata Harper
W3LL People Expressionist Liquid Eyeliner
All of these products are cruelty-free, and made without harmful fillers in small batches.
$17.99 at W3LL People
The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Bath Milk
For over 30 years, this seasoned brand has been working with the organization Cruelty Free International to ban animal testing across the globe.
$8.70 at The Body Shop
Stowaway Radiant Complexion Beauty Balm
This brand stays committed to a more eco-conscious existence by offering to recycle customer’s finished product cases.
$26 at Stowaway Cosmetics
REN Atlantic Kelp And Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil
This brand, a pioneer of the clean beauty movement, recently announced its partnership with the Surfrider Foundation and a commitment to be waste-free by 2021.
$30 at REN Clean Skincare
Innisfree My Real Squeeze Mask
This new sheet mask is biodegradable and made from 100% eucalyptus fibers.
$1.80 at Innisfree
Alima Pure Pressed Eyeshadows
This all-natural makeup brand sticks to a less plastic and packaging approach by using only refillable compacts.
$26 at Alima Pure
