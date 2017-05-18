8 Easy Braiding Videos for Those Who Can’t Actually Braid

By now we all know that braids are never going out of style—and we also know that some of us are totally braid challenged. Even easy hair braids can leave us crying in the bathroom mirror with frustration. Enter YouTube and the magic of braiding tutorial videos.

While a traditional three-strand braid has been around forever, now we’re in a world where different types of braids know no boundaries. From French to fishtail and lobster tail to five-strand—there are just so many gorgeous looks we couldn’t keep up with—until our internet search.

Obviously, we need to share all of this greatness with you.

Faux fishtail

For girls on the go, this one’s for you! Get a fabulous faux fishtail braid in just seconds—it’s so good you won’t believe it’s not real.

New twist on the fishtail

A different twist on the traditional fishtail braid, this look is just as cute as it is easy. A gorgeous style that’s effortless? We hit the jackpot when we found this one.

Faking it

Bebexo has us covered when it comes to faking braids with this tutorial that shows us two different looks. The only downside of this video is that we can’t decide which style we like more!

Dimension for days

This style has so much dimension that you’re sure to be mistaken for a pro stylist once you’re done.

The side braid

While we love layers, sometimes they can be a hassle… like when they keep falling out of your braid. This style is the ultimate fix that will give you that side braid look no matter how your hair is cut.

Messy fishtail

If you’re all about the volume then this is the braided style for you! Stefanie Lohrey shows us how to get the messy fishtail braid look with some curls.

Pull-through braid

Pulling our hair never seemed like a good idea until now. But, don’t worry, this pull-through braid doesn’t hurt one bit!

The twist

Need your bangs out of your face? BrittanyBearPaws has the solution for you with this fake braid twist. Pretty and practical—what’s not to love?

Originally published October 2014. Updated May 2017.